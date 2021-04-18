Login
Maxine Waters Urges Anti-Cop Protesters to 'Get More Confrontational,' Take Action if Chauvin Trial Doesn't Go Their Way

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California joins demonstrators in a protest outside the Brooklyn Center police station on Saturday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.Stephen Maturen / Getty ImagesDemocratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California joins demonstrators in a protest outside the Brooklyn Center police station on Saturday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 18, 2021 at 12:39pm
If anti-police protesters don’t get what they want from the justice system, they need to become “more confrontational,” Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California said Saturday.

Waters attended an anti-police protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which on Saturday marked a week of protests over last Sunday’s police shooting of Daunte Wright. Wright, 20, who is black, was shot by police as they sought to take him into custody.

The shooting came amid sky-high tensions related to the ongoing trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with both murder and manslaughter in connection with last year’s death of George Floyd. Closing arguments in the Chauvin trial are scheduled for Monday.

Waters said that protestors against the police are seeking justice.

“I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” she said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

Does this sound like a call for violence?

When asked about the Chauvin trial, which has drawn protesters since its beginning, she said that protests need to be stepped up if the trial does not go the way anti-police activists want.

“We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business,” she said.

The call to action seemed to some to be an incitement of violence:

Waters said protesters must make it clear that their demands need to be met — or else.

“This is a very difficult time in the history of this country,” Waters said, according to MSN. “We have to let people know that we are not going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases.”

Although Brooklyn Center has imposed a curfew as a way to limit violence, Waters mocked it, while also obeying it by leaving the protest before the curfew took effect.

“I don’t know what curfew means,” she said, “A curfew means that ‘I want y’all to stop talking.’ … I don’t agree with it,” she said.

Before leaving, she urged others to keep protesting.

“I came here from Washington, just to be here, to make sure that I let my voice be heard among all of those who have spent so much time on the streets. And so I’m hopeful that the protests will continue,” she said.

Waters said protesters also need to ensure their voices are heard at the polls.

“The way to get in control is not to allow them to win,” she said.

“You’ve got to register and you’ve got to vote and you’ve got to take the power.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







