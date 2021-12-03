Share
Commentary

Maxwell Trial Bombshell: Epstein Photo with Pope Reportedly Entered Into Evidence

 By Michael Austin  December 3, 2021 at 2:20pm
The extent of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein’s influence was sweeping. This is extremely disturbing, considering the multitude of sex crimes for which he was convicted or charged before his death two years ago, many involving children.

New evidence submitted in the trial of Epstein’s former girlfriend and alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, further emphasizes just how far-reaching that influence was. According to federal prosecutors, she helped groom many of his victims and at times even participated in the abuse itself.

Multiple reports Friday said a photograph showing Epstein and Maxwell being blessed by Pope John Paul II had been submitted into evidence in Manhattan federal court in New York.

The fact-checking site Snopes previously questioned the authenticity of the photograph, saying it was “rating this claim unproven until we’re able to independently confirm its authenticity.”

The site now indicates the photograph is, in fact, authentic.

“Status changed from Unproven to True on the basis of evidence and testimony presented at Maxwell’s trial,” Snopes said on Friday.

In an article covering live updates of the trial, The Independent reported that “[c]rime scene investigator Gregory Parkinson is answering Assistant US Attorney Maurene Comey’s questions about it, noting the three-car garage and photos of Epstein with Pope John Paul II and Fidel Castro.”

A live update published by the New York Post included a similar report.

“Former Palm Beach Police officer Gregory Parkinson resumed testimony after the lunch break, and prosecutors are asking him questions about a video he recorded while executing a search warrant at Epstein’s estate in 2005,” the Post reported Friday.

“The video shows one photo of Epstein with Pope John Paul and another with Fidel Castro, Parkinson said.”

The Sun reported on the photo on Oct. 20, writing, “The snap sees the paedo billionaire and his alleged ‘madam’ enjoy a private audience with the head of the Catholic Church at the Vatican.”

“They are understood to have flown to Rome by private jet for the blessing by John Paul II almost two decades ago. A source told The Sun On Sunday: ‘Pictures like this show just how powerful Epstein’s connections were and his ability to open almost any door,'” the report said.

“‘He managed to manipulate his way into royal palaces, the White House and the Vatican, all with Maxwell by his side.'”

Indeed, this photograph further emphasizes the sheer influence Epstein had on the world stage.

That raises a disturbing question: How many other global elites were involved in his crimes?

