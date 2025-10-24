In What May Be a Historic First, the White House Called Jasmine Crockett a 'Moron' After She Hilariously Got WH Ballroom Info Wrong

Is Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett unintelligent or a liar?

The answer may very well be both, as her miscalculated attempt to smear the president displays.

On Thursday Crockett took to social media platform X to take a comment by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt completely out of context, making it seem like President Donald Trump’s number one priority as the executive was building the ballroom addition to the White House.

“Today, the White House Press Secretary told the country that this ridiculous damn ballroom is ‘the president’s main priority’ …not reopening the government, not lowering the cost of groceries, not lowering the cost of housing, not lowering the cost of healthcare….building a ballroom,” Crockett announced.

Today, the White House Press Secretary told the country that this ridiculous damn ballroom is “the president’s main priority”…not reopening the government, not lowering the cost of groceries, not lowering the cost of housing, not lowering the cost of healthcare….building a… — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) October 23, 2025

This is true. Leavitt did say Trump’s priority was the ballroom, but it was in a conversation about other renovations, not the entirety of his current agenda as president.

This was a lie by omission and one the Texas Democrat was understandably blasted for.

The official White House rapid response account, Rapid Response 47, did not hold back, calling her a “moron,” in what may very well be a first when it comes to official statements directed from a White House social media account.

“Not what she said and you know it, moron. Stop lying,” the account posted.

“She was answering a question specifically about construction projects on the White House grounds.”

QUESTION: ‘In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the President looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?'”

@PressSec : ‘Not to my knowledge, no, but he’s a builder at heart, clearly, and so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the President’s main priority.'”

Not what she said and you know it, moron. Stop lying. She was answering a question specifically about construction projects on the White House grounds. QUESTION: “In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the President looking at any other renovations or… https://t.co/Zo2DRFQeIB — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 23, 2025

Turning Point USA Spokesman Andrew Kolvet responded to the Democratic Party’s official X account, which was also spreading the lie, with footage where Leavitt was clearly asked about renovations.

The footage matches the quote Rapid Response 47 shared in reply to Crockett.

This was not a well calculated attack by Crockett.

Again, is she being a malicious liar or is she just not clever enough to figure this out?

Her point was so easily disproven and it’s hard to believe she did not watch the footage before posting.

Then again, her party never ceases to amaze in their unintelligent tactics.

