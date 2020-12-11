Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

You May Not Be Able To Buy This Classic American Sports Car if You Live in CA or WA

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 11, 2020 at 2:51pm
P Share Print

Some versions of the Chevy Camaro have become off limits for California and Washington residents who want to order a new 2021 model.

The issue is that the copper levels in the brake pads violate state laws.

There are four 2021 Camaros on the banned list: the SS, 2SS, ZL1, and ZL1 1LE models. Customers can order neither the coupe nor the convertible, although if a dealer has what they want on the lot, they  still can buy a model on the banned-order list, according to the website GMAuthority.

“Due to restrictions in California and Washington state related to copper brake pads, customers in those states cannot order [the four Camaro models] for delivery after January 1, 2021,” said Kevin M. Kelly, senior manager of Chevrolet Cars and Crossover Communications.

Kelly said Camaro lovers should not lose heart entirely.

TRENDING: After Demoralizing SCOTUS Rejection, Defiant Trump Vows 'We Have Just Begun To Fight'

“Customers can, however, purchase these models from available dealer stock in those states,” he said.

And for those who are picky but patient, there is good news.

“We will resume allowing customers in California and Washington state to order the Camaro SS, ZL1 and 1LE models for the 2022 model year when we introduce a new brake system that is compliant with the copper requirements,” Kelly said.

By then, more rules might change. California has imposed tougher emissions standards in 2021 and is moving toward having all cars sold in the state as of 2035 be emissions-free.

The ban on ordering some 2021 Camaros did not sit well with many on Twitter.

RELATED: Carjackings Have Risen an Astonishing 537% in Minneapolis

The war on copper in automobile brakes has been waged for years.

Is this more government overreach?

In 2010, then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed the California Motor Vehicle Brake Friction Material Law, which banned the sale of brake pads “containing more than trace amounts of copper, certain heavy metals, and asbestos.”

Next month, brake pads with more than 5 percent copper will be banned, according to Yahoo.

The Environmental Protection Agency five years ago began its war on copper in brake pads by saying they were a danger to aquatic life.

“Elevated levels of copper are toxic in aquatic environments and may adversely affect fish, invertebrates, plants and amphibians,” according to a 2015 EPA document that established the dawn of the “Copper-free Brake Initiative. “

“One source of copper includes wearing of vehicle brake pads onto roadway surfaces where it comes into contact with stormwater and is discharged into nearby waterways,” the document said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Biden's HUD Pick Vouched for Convicted Wife-Beating Friend Who Later Stabbed the Same Woman in Front of Their Kids
Chinese Communist Party Database Leaks, Proves Party Members Have Infiltrated Foreign Governments and Major Companies
Billionaire Bill Gates Advocates for Shutdown of Small Businesses, Claims COVID Impact Will Continue Into 2022
Treasury Department Hit with Large-Scale Breach, National Security Council Now Involved
Health 'Experts' February Meeting Caused a String of US Outbreaks, Could Be Responsible for Nearly 2% of Total American Cases
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×