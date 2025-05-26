Share
President Donald Trump, right, and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, talk to each other during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
President Donald Trump, right, and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, talk to each other during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

This May Be the Worst Fake News Campaign Yet: Viral Video Shows Outlets Using the Same Exact Word to Defend Genocide

 By Michael Austin  May 26, 2025 at 4:37am
Many legacy media journalists characterized the exchange between President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday as an “ambush” from the former leader against the latter.

Trump surprised Ramaphosa with a multi-minute video presentation highlighting the persecution unfolding against white farmers in South Africa, according to Fox News.

The legacy media jumped on the viral moment, claiming that Trump had mounted an unfair “ambush” against the African leader allowing the targeting of a racial minority in his country.

David Muir from ABC said that Trump was “ambushing the president of South Africa,” while another anchor from CNN repeated almost that exact same line.

At least seven other news anchors centered their reactions to the exchange on the notion that Trump “ambushed” Ramaphosa, even using that exact phrase across several networks, per a video shared on X by video producer Western Lensman.

Beyond CNN and ABC, MSNBC and CBS News jumped into the media firestorm.

Western Lensman called the term “ambush” the “Fake News Word of the Day.”

Beyond the eerily similar descriptions of the White House meeting, legacy media outlets have also been criticized for refusing to cover attacks on white farmers in South Africa.

The footage shown by Trump depicted several harrowing scenes from the country, ranging from political leaders chanting “Kill the Boer” to rows of crosses that represent white people killed during farm raids.

“Now this is very bad. These are burial sites right here. Burial sites — over a thousand — of white farmers,” Trump commented to Ramaphosa, per Fox News.

“And those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning. Each one of those white things you see is a cross. And there is approximately a thousand of them,” Trump continued.

“They’re all white farmers. The family of white farmers. And those cars aren’t, driving, they are stopped there to pay respects to their family member who was killed,” the commander-in-chief added.

“And it’s a terrible sight. I’ve never seen anything like it. On both sides of the road, you have crosses. Those people are all killed.”

