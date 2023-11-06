Mayor Announces Investigation After Nashville Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Is Leaked
The city of Nashville is investigating after parts of a manifesto allegedly linked to the perpetrator of a mass shooting at a Christian school was publicly leaked on Monday.
Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell confirmed he directed the investigation in a statement provided to WSMV-TV.
“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s Law Director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released.”
“That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities.”
“I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving.”
Conservative media personality Steven Crowder first published images of the documents in question.
The author of the documents — purportedly the transgender gunwoman — expressed hatred towards white children in the manifesto.
WARNING: The following post contains language and graphic content some readers may find disturbing.
🚨 BREAKING: Nashville School Covenant Shooter Audrey Hale’s “DEATH DAY” Manifesto Targeted “Cr*ckers” with “white privlages”
“wanna kill all you little cr*ckers”
“I hope I have a high death count”
“I’m ready…I hope my victims aren’t.”
“Ready to die.”#NashvilleManifesto pic.twitter.com/89Ie6TlgRf
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) November 6, 2023
Members of the community had sued the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the city for the release of the documents after the March shooting.
The circumstances of the shooting — in which a transgender gunwoman attacked The Covenant School, a private Christian school — led some to conclude the act was planned as an anti-Christian hate crime.
The Covenant School itself had filed suit to stop the release of the document.
The document’s author assailed the “white [privileges]” of their targets in the manifesto.
The documents also outlined a plan for a mass shooting, with scheduled actions before an imminent attack.
The handwritten notes were signed “Audrey.”
NEW: Nashville school shooter’s purported manifesto published by @scrowder pic.twitter.com/NATgusjfku
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2023
The city or local law enforcement are yet to confirm the veracity of the purported manifesto documents.
Nashville police are actively investigating the circumstances of the leak, according to Fox News.
Six people were killed in the mass shooting — among them three young children.
The shooter was fatally shot by law enforcement responding to the scene of the massacre.
