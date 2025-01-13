Mayor Bass Frantically Edits Mind-Blowing X Post, But It's Too Late - Everyone Already Noticed Her Massive Mistake

Could Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass do more damage to her reputation if she actively tried to?

Despite the fact that high winds were predicted for the Southern California region for days before and after the fires began raging last Tuesday, Bass didn’t return from a trip to Ghana (decidedly outside of her constituency) until Wednesday.

At that point, she didn’t feel she needed to answer for anything:

‘Do you owe citizens an apology for being absent whilst their homes were burning? Do you regret cutting the fire department’s budget?

@skydavidblevins questions the mayor of LA, Karen Bass, as she faces backlash regarding the California wildfires.https://t.co/Nkz8onjC7V pic.twitter.com/WwRwp6Imqz — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 8, 2025

She was less helpful when she opened her mouth, as well:

Mayor Karen Bass literally just read the words “URL” off her script during the press conference instead of the emergency website for the victims of the fire. I think we have a new winner for most incompetent politician in America. pic.twitter.com/KIQfIVCWZB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 9, 2025

Well, apparently, she’s gotten a bit less shy over the past few days. If only that were a good thing.

In a photo that went viral for all the wrong reasons, Bass is seen smiling with members of the command post for the Hurst fire, which is burning in the San Fernando Valley.

“At the Hurst Fire Command Post, I met Angelenos and business owners donating goods to help firefighters and those impacted by the fire,” she said in an X post Friday evening initially accompanied by the photo.

“Los Angeles WILL get through this.”

As you can see here, Bass’ team decided to delete the photo from a subsequent revision edited on Saturday afternoon:

At the Hurst Fire Command Post, I met Angelenos and business owners donating goods to help firefighters and those impacted by the fire. Los Angeles WILL get through this. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) January 11, 2025

However, the original version is still up in X’s version history browser for all to see:

And, as you won’t be surprised to know, Angelenos weren’t exactly thrilled to see their mayor smiling as their homes burned, including actress Justine Bateman:

.@MayorOfLA, do you think this is some Thanksgiving Day, food kitchen, feeding-the-homeless moment?

You are stunningly bad at this job. Stunning.

The Palisades (and Altadena) look like a bomb went off. People’s homes were disintegrated. Thousands of displaced citizens are… https://t.co/zhd0Gvqr6C — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 11, 2025

“Hi, I’m Karen Bass, Kappa Alpha Theta, class of 2026. We’re here at Hurst Fire Command Center to do a fundraiser to end homelessness in our struggling feral cat community…” https://t.co/iSZC0nWrQw — JimDelRey (Blue Doritos Checkmark) (@JimDelRey) January 12, 2025

Nobody’s happier to be at the Hurst Fire command post than Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass. pic.twitter.com/lFzgxOtmkX — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 11, 2025

Nor, in fact, was this the only time she’s been caught out smiling inappropriately during this crisis:

Karen Bass is loving the fact that Los Angeles is burning. Just look at her mischievous grin, the knowing smirk on her face, the duper’s delight. https://t.co/nYTQfRDNra pic.twitter.com/5IMG0hj3cj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 12, 2025

LA Mayor Karen Bass smiles as Sen. Adam Schiff talks about the horrors of people passing away in the Los Angeles wildfires. Bass is pure evil.pic.twitter.com/q2tAaBX3wv — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 12, 2025

Let’s point out that 24 people have already been pronounced dead, and over 12,000 homes, businesses, and other structures have been burned to the ground as of Monday, per The Wall Street Journal. The fires are projected to be the costliest ever in American history.

But cheese, everybody! Big smiles! Make Mayor Bass feel like she was still on her junket back in Ghana. Heaven knows she thinks she’s earned a break.

At this point, one wonders whether Bass is deliberately trying to get out of another term or get herself recalled, or whether the disinterest in the unelected class just comes naturally for Democrats. My guess is the latter, although Bass’ let-them-cake response to this crisis makes one curious whether the two are mutually exclusive.

Whatever the matter, Bass has made a fine case for her being the worst big-city mayor in America over the past week. Given how many far-left Democrats are in those positions, that takes some talent — probably the only time that’ll ever be said about Karen Bass.

