Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass smiles while congratulating the Los Angeles Dodgers for their World Series win on Oct. 31.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass smiles while congratulating the Los Angeles Dodgers for their World Series win on Oct. 31. (Damian Dovarganes / AP)

Mayor Bass Frantically Edits Mind-Blowing X Post, But It's Too Late - Everyone Already Noticed Her Massive Mistake

 By C. Douglas Golden  January 13, 2025 at 5:27am
Could Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass do more damage to her reputation if she actively tried to?

Despite the fact that high winds were predicted for the Southern California region for days before and after the fires began raging last Tuesday, Bass didn’t return from a trip to Ghana (decidedly outside of her constituency) until Wednesday.

At that point, she didn’t feel she needed to answer for anything:

She was less helpful when she opened her mouth, as well:

Well, apparently, she’s gotten a bit less shy over the past few days. If only that were a good thing.

Should Bass be held criminally liable for the complete disaster her leadership has caused?

In a photo that went viral for all the wrong reasons, Bass is seen smiling with members of the command post for the Hurst fire, which is burning in the San Fernando Valley.

“At the Hurst Fire Command Post, I met Angelenos and business owners donating goods to help firefighters and those impacted by the fire,” she said in an X post Friday evening initially accompanied by the photo.

“Los Angeles WILL get through this.”

As you can see here, Bass’ team decided to delete the photo from a subsequent revision edited on Saturday afternoon:

However, the original version is still up in X’s version history browser for all to see:

@MayorOfLA / X screen sho

And, as you won’t be surprised to know, Angelenos weren’t exactly thrilled to see their mayor smiling as their homes burned, including actress Justine Bateman:

Nor, in fact, was this the only time she’s been caught out smiling inappropriately during this crisis:

Let’s point out that 24 people have already been pronounced dead, and over 12,000 homes, businesses, and other structures have been burned to the ground as of Monday, per The Wall Street Journal. The fires are projected to be the costliest ever in American history.

But cheese, everybody! Big smiles! Make Mayor Bass feel like she was still on her junket back in Ghana. Heaven knows she thinks she’s earned a break.

At this point, one wonders whether Bass is deliberately trying to get out of another term or get herself recalled, or whether the disinterest in the unelected class just comes naturally for Democrats. My guess is the latter, although Bass’ let-them-cake response to this crisis makes one curious whether the two are mutually exclusive.

Whatever the matter, Bass has made a fine case for her being the worst big-city mayor in America over the past week. Given how many far-left Democrats are in those positions, that takes some talent — probably the only time that’ll ever be said about Karen Bass.

Conversation