Black Lives Matter activists forced the closure of a popular restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska, after a spat over a Facebook post and a breakfast item named after a Civil War general.

The 11-Worth Cafe, located at the intersection of South 25th Street and Leavenworth Street in the city, was a staple of its neighborhood for 44 years, but it is now permanently closed.

The Omaha World-Herald reported police and city officials are investigating what caused the closure of the cafe, which was targeted over a breakfast item named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Roughly 75 activists enraged over the menu item blocked traffic and banged on the restaurant’s business for two days earlier this month.

A second day of protests are taking place at 11-worth cafe. I’ve spoke with a couple organizers who say they’re still negotiating demands w the owner. pic.twitter.com/GYktGOAtO6 — Sydney Gray (@Sydney_GTV) June 14, 2020

The Black Lives Matter activists also reportedly were incensed over a Facebook post by the owner’s son, Tony Caniglia Jr., that called for lethal force to be used by police against rioters in other cities.

The now-deleted Facebook post stated, “Get rid of the rubber bullets and it’s time to go lethal,” according to the World-Herald.

BLM protester David Mitchell met with the 11-Worth Cafe’s owner, Tony Caniglia, and demanded a public apology from his son and a change in the menu.

But the meetings were not productive.

Mitchell later told the newspaper: “There is no longer a negotiation. We want that place shut down.”

Caniglia closed the business last week following days of threats, protests — and an alleged extortion attempt by the activists.

The closing letter from 11-Worth cafe. pic.twitter.com/dlPVmNjVYo — Mike’l Severe (@MikelSevere) June 17, 2020

WOWT-TV reported the activists demanded a donation of between $500 and $1,000 to a black organization.

Caniglia reportedly agreed to do so, but then someone with the Black Lives Matter group allegedly demanded a six-figure payout in order to allow him to operate in peace.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is trying to get to the bottom of why one of her city’s oldest restaurants was forced out of business by demonstrators.

Stothert commented on the alleged extortion attempt.

“That would be a felony. So we just wanted to make sure, we talked them through everything they did … everything they said they saw during each incident so with that it will aid [Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer] in doing the internal investigation,” the Republican mayor said, according to WOWT.

That investigation is underway.

Stothert said she did not want to see the 11-Worth Cafe leave Omaha.

“The message I wanted to give to them — and I wanted them to hear it from me — is we don’t want them to go out of business. We don’t want them to close,” she said, according to the World-Herald.

Caniglia has not ruled out the possibility of reopening his restaurant in a new location.

