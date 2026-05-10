Mayor Overruled After He Dissolved Entire Police Force Following Dispute with His Wife

Municipal government is usually defined by procedure, paperwork, and painfully slow decision-making.

Not in the small town of Cohutta, Georgia.

In the span of a little over a week, the town went from a workplace mediation involving the mayor’s wife, to the firing of the entire police department, to an emergency public meeting that reinstated every officer almost as quickly as they had been dismissed.

According to WRCB-TV, the issue originally began between local officers and Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick’s wife.

Several officers had filed complaints about Shinnick’s wife, Pam, who had previously been relieved from her duties as town clerk for creating a hostile work environment.

The officers alleged that Pam still had access to private town information and other sensitive data.

This would eventually lead to formal mediation resolving the matter, and the town attorney assuring the local police officers that their jobs were not in any sort of danger.

About a week later, by Wednesday morning, Shinnick had dissolved the entire department.

Georgia mayor fires the entire police force for making his wife upset. Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick fired all 10 employees of the Cohutta Police Department for making “inappropriate comments” that upset his wife, Pam. Pam was fired as the town clerk after creating a “hostile… pic.twitter.com/xEQ88chKzP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 8, 2026

When asked by WDEF-TV about the abrupt nature of the dissolution — and whether he was concerned about the livelihoods of these officers — Shinnick largely waved both concerns off.

“Well, I don’t think it’s that dire at all,” he said. “They’ll get a paycheck. We’re not that way, and I appreciate their service, okay? It is time for a change.”

Shinnick further compared the chaotic ordeal to sports: “It’s a guy thing. You know, occasionally, college football programs, you have to change the coach, and some people like it, some don’t. And that’s just kind of the way it happens sometimes, you know?”

That mayor’s words didn’t land with many of the officers.

“The citizens and the constituents of Cohutta are going to suffer in response because of the retaliation from the mayor, due to the fact that we brought to light about his spouse still working after she was terminated,” said Sgt. Jeremy May. “This all comes to personal vendetta from the mayor, and I wholeheartedly believe that.”

Well, the citizens and the constituents of Cohutta refused to suffer for very long, as the town had called a special meeting for Friday evening.

And as WRCB notes, the entire police force was reinstated (a nearby town’s police department had temporarily aided Cohutta while they had been suspended) swiftly.

Interestingly, Shinnick is still Cohutta mayor, though the calls for an investigation into his actions are growing.

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