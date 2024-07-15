Mayorkas Has 'Full Confidence' in Kimberly Cheatle - Jaw-Dropping Statement Less Than 48 Hours After Trump Nearly Killed

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas can’t have it both ways.

He can’t, on the one hand, have “full confidence” in Secret Service leadership, and on the other, say that the gunman who shot former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday never should have had a clean shot.

Yet, the highly controversial Biden cabinet member is speaking out of both sides of his mouth.

As the man in charge of the Secret Service, Mayorkas may have a lot to answer for following Saturday’s shooting.

Somehow, at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, a shooter was able to crawl on top of a nearby roof to take a shot at the Republican nominee before Secret Service personnel could stop him.

What’s more, multiple first-hand reports indicate attendees warned the authorities over and over again.

Suffice it to say, something went wrong. Something went very wrong.

But based on what Mayorkas said during an interview with CNN on Monday, Mayorkas has “full confidence” in Secret Service leadership







“I have full confidence in the leadership of the United States Secret Service,” Mayorkas said when asked if heads should roll.

Will Kimberly Cheatle be fired by anyone in the Biden administration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 13% (9 Votes) No: 87% (63 Votes)

“An independent review will make factual findings and recommendations based on those findings, and I look forward to studying those findings and recommendations and acting accordingly.”

From the sound of it, it seems like Mayorkas might think that it’s possible nobody in the Secret Service did anything wrong — a ridiculous notion given that a bullet was mere centimeters away from ending Trump’s life.

When pressed by ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Monday, Mayorkas admitted that there was one oversight.

“A direct line of sight like that to the former president should not occur,” Mayorkas said, per the New York Post.

So which is it? Does he have “full confidence,” or did something go very wrong?

Many angry Americans are pointing the finger of blame at the Secret Service Director Kimberly A. Cheatle and her DEI agenda.

Now viral interview clips featuring Cheatle show that her goal was to have 30 percent of the Secret Service recruits female by 2030.

This diversity was on full display Saturday as multiple small women, one of them seemingly out of shape, were seen attempting to protect the much larger-in-stature presidential candidate following the attack.

Cheatle could certainly be made a scapegoat by Mayorkas.

However, do you really think a member of the most progressive presidential administration of all time would fire a strong proponent of DEI, who is herself a female head of a prominent agency?

That isn’t exactly the Biden way.

Instead, expect Mayorkas and others to attempt to shift the blame to local authorities.

According to CNN, the Secret Service is now saying, “The agency did not personally sweep the building where an attempted assassin shot former President Donald Trump, but instead leaned on local law enforcement to conduct security at that location.”

That is Mayorkas’s best chance of having it both ways … and avoiding any responsibility.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.