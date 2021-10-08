Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Terry McAuliffe, who is running for governor of Virginia, suggested President Joe Biden’s tanking popularity is creating “headwinds” for his campaign.

The Republican National Committee Twitter account on Monday shared a video that showed the Democrat — who was governor of the state four years ago — fretting in a conference call about the November election, which polls show to be a close race between him and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

“But we’ve got to get Democrats out to vote,” McAuliffe said during the call. “We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know.”

He then blamed his fears about low voter turnout in Virginia on Biden.

“The president is unpopular today, unfortunately, here in Virginia. So we have got to plow through,” McAuliffe said.

The former Virginia governor is right about one thing: Biden is not popular — not by any metric. Polls every week show his favorability plummeting to new lows as he throws the country into perpetual crisis mode.

A Quinnipiac University national poll published on Wednesday showed that only 38 percent of those who responded approved of Biden’s job performance. Fifty-three percent said they disapproved.

Biden received negative marks on the economy, COVID-19, foreign policy and other issues. Only 25 percent of the poll’s respondents said they approved of the president’s actions on immigration.

A poll conducted in Virginia by Redfield & Wilton Strategies from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24 found that Biden did not have the support of the majority of Virginians. That poll was conducted before the botched Afghanistan exit and a full six weeks before Biden’s nationwide approval rating started to drop.

Democrats own Biden, even in a state that went for him by 10 points in 2020, as independent voters walk away from him. Since January, the Democratic Party is synonymous with disaster and control.

McAuliffe seems to be blaming what looks like it could be a close race on the president. He also appears to be underestimating his own ability to turn people off.

The Democrat served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018. Virginia law prohibits any sitting governor from serving two consecutive terms.

Since he launched a campaign for another term, the politics of the country have shifted. McAuliffe last week told Virginia’s parents they had no business attempting to decide what their children are taught in government schools.

“I’m not gonna let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decision,” he said during a debate with Youngkin in Alexandria.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” McAuliffe added.

Virginians are right to eye Biden with disdain and McAuliffe with suspicion. The latter this week blamed the former for polling in a race that shouldn’t be close in blue Virginia.

To be fair, both men have shown they are terrible leaders.

