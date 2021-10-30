As McAuliffe Craters in Polls, His Grown Daughter Is Caught Flipping Off Youngkin's Campaign Signs

The daughter of Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe was photographed flipping the bird at a GOP office which was displaying signs for Republican contender Glenn Youngkin as her father has cratered in the polls.

As the country awaits the results of next week’s election which could see McAuliffe serve a second term as governor, the race turned suddenly this past week when a poll purported to show the former state executive fumble a big lead.

With Youngkin now leading his Democratic rival by eight points, according to a Fox News poll released on Thursday, supporters of McAuliffe have resorted to staging tiki torch gatherings and one of them restored to a middle finger outside of a Virginia campaign location.

Sally McAuliffe, the 21-year-old daughter of the anti-school choice Democrat, visited a Republican Party office in Lynchburg while her father attempted to close the deficit in the area, the New York Post reported.

Terry McAuliffe’s daughter flips off rival Glenn Youngkin’s signs https://t.co/dYQwgcfny9 pic.twitter.com/qdGCoBE0cR — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2021

Speaking to the Post, one worker at the Lynchburg Republican City Committee office said the younger McAuliffe’s gesture was essentially indicative of her father’s entire campaign for a second term.

“Terry McAuliffe’s campaign has been a giant ‘f*** you’ to parents, so it’s no surprise his divisive, hate-filled campaign is being up front about how he really feels,” the senior Virginia Republican adviser said.

Lynchburg GOP chair Eric Harrison took the high road when asked about Sally McAuliffe’s one-finder salute when he told the post “we’re not really interested in what McAuliffe’s children do.”

Do you think Youngkin will win the race? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (1750 Votes) No: 6% (117 Votes)

“What we’re interested in is that he doesn’t think Virginia parents have a say in our children’s education,” Harrison added. “So we’re working to elect Glenn Youngkin governor this coming Tuesday because he’s gonna stand up for Virginia parents and for our children.”

The immature gesture came a day before operatives reportedly working against Youngkin showed up and stood next to a Youngkin campaign bus in an apparent attempt to connect the Republican to the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, “We’re all in for Glenn.” Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/l681ejyBjc — Elizabeth Holmes (@holmes_reports) October 29, 2021

The Lincoln Project, a collective of disgruntled former establishment Republicans, claimed credit for the viral stunt.

“Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it,” the group said late Friday, WVIR-TV reported.

The Lincoln Project hinted on Twitter that something was coming a day before the tiki torch spectacle:

The Virginia election may be days away but we’re not done with @GlennYoungkin just yet. Tune in to LPTV’s The Breakdown tonight at 7:00 PM ET to catch the first look at our latest #VAGov ad: https://t.co/EsPkYv7DXx https://t.co/IqCHY9DJbh — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 28, 2021

However, many Twitter users pointed out that the people who stood in front of Youngkin’s campaign bus with tiki torches appeared to be former Democratic staffers in the state of Virginia.

Democrats sure are keeping it classy. With just days until the election, the Fox News poll this week showed Youngkin leading McAuliffe 53-45 among likely voters. During the second week of October, the same pollster showed McAuliffe ahead 51-46.

The poll pulled Youngkin out of the mud in the Real Clear Politics average, which now shows him with a 0.9 percent lead.

Polls are difficult to trust, but they seemingly have those in McAuliffe’s camp scared. Operatives working to elect the Democrat are so petrified by the prospect of losing that they’ve resorted to middle fingers and connecting their opponent to racism.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.