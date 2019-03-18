McCain Attacks Trump over Dossier Criticism: ‘No One Will Ever Love You the Way They Loved My Father’

John McCain’s daughter is continuing the late senator’s feud with Donald Trump as she lashed out at the president via Twitter on Saturday.

Meghan McCain, a co-host of “The View” and well-known critic of Trump, took issue with one of his Saturday afternoon tweets aimed at the former Arizona senator.

Quoting Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, President Trump asserted that distributing Christopher Steele’s infamous dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.”

Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier “is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse “stains” than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2019

TRENDING: Flashback: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook In Their First Purge

Predictably, McCain’s daughter returned fire, tweeting to Trump: “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him.”

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

Before John McCain passed away August 25, 2018, due to a glioblastoma brain tumor, he was often a thorn in President Trump’s side — chiefly because of the senator’s thumbs-down rejection of the Republicans’ plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Back in July 2015, Trump stirred the political pot by rejecting the notion that McCain was a war hero. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign, McCain gave credit to Trump — until revelations from the notorious “Access Hollywood” tape helped convince McCain to change his mind.

Trump took exception to the backpedaling.

The very foul mouthed Sen. John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2016

Meghan McCain has appeared to be exasperated with the commander in chief — often through Twitter — dating back to June 29, 2017.

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

Do you agree with Meghan McCain’s response? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

More recently, she took aim at the president prior to his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5 with another tweet.

“The greatness of my father’s life and legacy haunts you,” McCain wrote.

CORRECTION: This article originally referred to the late Sen. John McCain as a U.S. representative.

We apologize for the error.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.