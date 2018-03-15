McCain’s Daughter Updates Public on His Future After Cancer Treatments

Meghan McCain stated in an interview this week that there is still no time table for her father’s return to the U.S. Senate, but she’s hopeful it may be by this summer.

“I wish I had an exact date, but I just don’t,” Meghan told Phoenix talk radio station KTAR-FM on Tuesday. “I am very cautiously optimistic about the summer, yes.”

“As everyone knows especially with this cancer, you have to take it scan by scan but he is doing really good, much better than I think people anticipated,” she added. “He’s doing very well and I feel very lucky that he is doing so well.”

The 81-year-old Arizona Republican senator is fighting an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma, which was diagnosed last July.

KTAR reported that the original tumor was removed after it was discovered, but in November a second tumor returned in the same area.

During this time period the lawmaker also tore both of his Achilles’ tendons.

According to the Arizona Republic, McCain continues to undergo chemotherapy, radiation treatments and physical therapy as he remains living at his Sedona ranch about an hour and a half’s drive north of Phoenix.

McCain left Washington in mid-December due to the side effects of chemotherapy and has not returned since.

His return to Capitol Hill was expected some time in January, but the senator was not able to meet that goal, due to his weakened immune system.

McCain told Politico last month that “everybody is worried about him getting the flu.”

The typical survival period for those diagnosed with glioblastoma is between 12 to 15 months, though a small percentage can live up to five years or more.

McCain said her father is still mentally “100 percent there,” but physically the treatments have taken their toll.

The lawmaker has continued to issue statements through his office and remains active on Twitter.

Important action by PM @theresa_may to hold #Putin accountable for the chemical attack in Salisbury. The United States must stand with our ally & ensure Russian authorities pay a price for their outrageous crimes. https://t.co/jk4HnhQF8O — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) March 14, 2018

The senator’s wife, Cindy McCain, shot down rumors earlier this month that her husband has plans to resign from office.

Contrary to popular belief @SenJohnMcCain is doing fine and has no intention of resigning! #crackpots — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) March 8, 2018

She wrote, “Contrary to popular believe @SenJohnMcCain is doing fine and has no intention of resigning!”

