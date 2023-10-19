McCarthy Airs Grievances with Matt Gaetz After Alleged Shouting Match with GOP Rep

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is speaking out regarding an alleged squabble between him and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida on Thursday.

The incident occurred as House Republicans tried to agree on who should be the next speaker.

While speaking with reporters, he was asked to comment on yelling at Gaetz and quickly denied it.

McCarthy said, “I was at the mic, I was speaking, and Matt Gaetz tried to interrupt … I told him to sit down and he sat down.”

Former speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on his frustration with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and where things stand with the speaker election: “The whole country would scream at Matt Gaetz right now… How do you have 4% of your conference remove a speaker when you have 96% there?” pic.twitter.com/PIZUeRMcmu — CSPAN (@cspan) October 19, 2023

“I think the entire conference screamed at him,” he continued. “Listen, the whole country, I think, would scream at Gaetz right now.

“Remember it’s the crazy eights, led by Matt Gaetz, and every single Democrat that put us into this situation,” McCarthy added.

Gaetz led the charge earlier in the month that ultimately resulted in McCarthy being removed as speaker on Oct. 3. It was a move that had previously never occurred before.

While McCarthy denied he yelled, Gaetz was also asked about the rumor by reporters.

“Well, you know, he loses his temper sometimes. Maybe it’s the Irish in him,” Gaetz quipped.

“But I actually think it was a really productive discussion.”

Q: “Did McCarthy scream at you?” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL): “Well, you know he loses his temper sometimes, maybe it’s the Irish in him. But I actually think it was a productive discussion.” pic.twitter.com/FiTiZXQIgq — CSPAN (@cspan) October 19, 2023

There have been two unsuccessful votes for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio for the speakership.

After the second vote, there was chatter of Jordan pausing his campaign and supporting the idea of having a speaker pro tempore.

This led to Jordan announcing, “I’m still running for speaker, and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race, but I want to talk with a few of my colleagues.

“Particularly, I want to talk with the 20 individuals who voted against me so that we can move forward and begin to work for the American people,” he concluded.

