McCarthy Allegedly Shoves Fellow Republican in Front of NPR Reporter

 By Richard Moorhead  November 14, 2023 at 9:53am
Did former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy assault a member of the House Republican caucus?

National Public Radio congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales indicated that she witnessed McCarthy forcefully elbow Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett on Tuesday.

Grisales described a bizarre and unprofessional altercation after a meeting of the GOP’s House caucus, in which McCarthy allegedly executed a cheap shot on Burchett as he was facing away from him.

Burchett was one of the eight Republicans who successfully voted to vacate McCarthy from the speaker’s office last month, according to The Washington Post.

Burchett pursued McCarthy after the alleged cheap shot — verbally challenging the former Republican leader, according to social media posts by Grisales.

“Why’d you elbow me in the back, Kevin?!” Burchett was reported as saying in an X post by Grisales.

“Hey Kevin, you got any guts!?”

McCarthy reportedly went on to deny that he had shoved Burchett later in the confrontation.

The sequence of events then led Burchett to allegedly brand McCarthy a “pathetic man,” according to Grisales.

The row was the Tennessee representative’s first interaction with McCarthy after his termination as speaker, according to the Burchett.

McCarthy’s 269-day tenure as Speaker was the shortest in 140 years, according to CNN.

The Californian has the distinction of being the first Speaker of the House to be removed from office in American history, according to Roll Call.

