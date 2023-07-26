McCarthy Brings 'Sound of Freedom' Directly to Congress - Even Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard Showed Up

The surprise movie hit of the summer has become so powerful that it made it to Congress.

On Tuesday, “Sound of Freedom” was shown in a House caucus room. The movie, a faith-based action film, tells the story of federal agent Tim Ballard, who quit his job to fight child traffickers. The movie has grossed more than $124 million this summer, according to Forbes.

A report in Newsweek noted that the film “reveals [the] rising power of Jesus in Hollywood.”

“Tonight, I’m going to have another movie night. We’re going to show the ‘Sound of Freedom,’” McCarthy said, according to Fox News.

Ballard and actor Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Ballard in the film, were on hand.

One of my goals as Speaker is to improve the culture of Congress to get this place working again. Tonight I’m hosting a Movie Night where we’ll be screening the Sound of Freedom. Looking forward to watching it & speaking with @reallycaviezel about combatting child trafficking. pic.twitter.com/sAHWt3V4Jd — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 25, 2023

“Hopefully Republicans and Democrats can come together, see a movie about human trafficking, and actually find ways to stop the human trafficking that’s continuing to move throughout the world,” McCarthy said.

My friends are hosting a private screening #SoundofFreedom tonight on Capitol Hill for Members of Congress. Praying members on both sides of aisle will unite knowing this is a serious issue and children need our help. People > Politics pic.twitter.com/NWVn4x3rqh — Frank Shelton (@FrankSheltonJr) July 25, 2023

Have you seen “Sound of Freedom"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 48% (15 Votes) No: 52% (16 Votes)

Caveziel has said he wants movie-goers to leave the film with “a new heart,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

“A heart that’s not afraid,” he said. “I was praying the other day, and I said, ‘Can we love God’s children more than we fear evil? Can we love Jesus more than we fear the cross?’ And this is the problem right now with modern-day Christians is that we want the easy route. And right now you see the world changing. You’re going to have to make a decision at some point,” he continued.

“There’s good, there’s evil. But a big part of that evil is those that are sitting on the fence. And we have to make a choice. And some are more leaning towards Jesus, more towards good. Some are more leaning towards the evil, but they’re on that fence, and that fence belongs to the evil one. And so we have to make that decision.”

The Sound of Freedom is more than a movie. It’s a call to action to combat child trafficking wherever the evil exists. Thank you to Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel for bringing this true story to light—even though so many in Hollywood tried to stop you! pic.twitter.com/VPtenKk9Tt — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 26, 2023

The Sound of Freedom movie faced every obstacle imaginable in coming to theaters. But Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel didn’t give up because “when God tells you to do something, you don’t hesitate.” pic.twitter.com/8oHCw3gyy4 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 26, 2023

During a brief interview session, McCarthy asked Caviezel to express the core message he wants moviegoers to take away from the film.

“When God tells you to do something, you don’t hesitate,” the actor said.

Just watched Sound of Freedom tonight & my heart felt heavy. Everyone should go to see it. Child trafficking is the modern slavery, a $150B a year criminal industry. Protecting children is not a partisan issue. pic.twitter.com/pZ8cO7QEr7 — Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) July 26, 2023

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia noted she was all in on viewing the film.

“America is number one in the world in consuming child pornography and child sex trafficking, and the Biden Administration has lost over 85,000 migrant children. These are the most appalling statistics. Tonight, I’m looking forward to watching Sound of Freedom and stopping evil,” she posted on Twitter.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.