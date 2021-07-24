Path 27
Commentary

McCarthy Should Listen to Freedom Caucus, Force Floor Vote to Remove Pelosi

Randy DeSoto July 23, 2021 at 5:17pm
Path 27

The House Freedom Caucus called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday to force a vote to have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed from office.

Pelosi’s most recent stunt of blocking Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from serving on the Jan. 6 select committee shows she is not worthy of leadership of the House and should lose her gavel.

The one-page letter asks McCarthy to bring a privileged motion by July 31 “to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House.”

The caucus cites Pelosi’s decision to remove Jordan and Banks from the Jan. 6 select committee, describing it as an “intolerable” abuse of power.

“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” the group wrote.

Trending:
Mud-Spattered Journalist Reports from Flood-Ravaged Area, But Now She's Suspended After Bystander's Video Revealed Her Cunning Trick

“Speaker Pelosi has championed unconstitutional changes like allowing proxy voting an insulting security measure like metal detectors for Members coming to the floor to vote.”

“Less easily reversible is the damage done to the institution by the Leadership of one party dictating the ability of Members of another party to serve in roles at the discretion of their own conference,” the letter went on. “That abuse cannot go unchecked.”

The letter concludes, “Republicans, under your leadership, must show the American people that we will act to protect our ability to represent their interests.”

As of December, the House Freedom Caucus consisted of approximately 30 conservative GOP members of Congress, according to Ballotpedia.

Its current chairman is Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

If McCarthy were to bring forward a motion to vacate the chair, it would likely be voted down by the Democrat-controlled House, but that’s not the issue. The verdict of history is.

McCarthy powerfully responded to Pelosi’s decision to block Jordan and Banks from the Jan. 6 select committee by pulling all five Republican members.

Related:
Pelosi's Archbishop Speaks Out, Savages House Speaker for Her Support of Abortion: 'The Epitome of Hypocrisy'

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6,” McCarthy said in a Wednesday statement.

“This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution. Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth,” he added.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

McCarthy should submit the motion to have Pelosi removed from office.

Let every Democrat (and Republican for that matter) go to the record so history will know who allowed her abusive reign as speaker to continue.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
McCarthy Should Listen to Freedom Caucus, Force Floor Vote to Remove Pelosi
AZ Audit Exclusive: Audit Taking So Long Because Maricopa County Is Intentionally Sabotaging It
COVID Burning Through Massive Capital Ship, But Look What Every Single Sailor Onboard Has in Common
Ben & Jerry's Anti-Israel Stunt Backfires as Distributor Likely Forced to Fire Palestinian Workers
Ben & Jerry's Anti-Israel Move Backfires as Retailers Announce They Will Stop Selling Their Ice Cream
See more...

Conversation