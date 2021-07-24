McCarthy Should Listen to Freedom Caucus, Force Floor Vote to Remove Pelosi

The House Freedom Caucus called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday to force a vote to have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed from office.

Pelosi’s most recent stunt of blocking Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from serving on the Jan. 6 select committee shows she is not worthy of leadership of the House and should lose her gavel.

The one-page letter asks McCarthy to bring a privileged motion by July 31 “to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House.”

The caucus cites Pelosi’s decision to remove Jordan and Banks from the Jan. 6 select committee, describing it as an “intolerable” abuse of power.

“Speaker Pelosi’s tenure is destroying the House of Representatives and our ability to faithfully represent the people we are here to serve,” the group wrote.

“Speaker Pelosi has championed unconstitutional changes like allowing proxy voting an insulting security measure like metal detectors for Members coming to the floor to vote.”

“Less easily reversible is the damage done to the institution by the Leadership of one party dictating the ability of Members of another party to serve in roles at the discretion of their own conference,” the letter went on. “That abuse cannot go unchecked.”

Refusing to seat Rep Jim Jordan & Rep Jim Banks on the Select Committee to Investigate Jan 6th is intolerable. House Freedom Caucus is calling on GOP leader to file and bring up a privileged motion to vacate the chair and end Speaker Pelosi’s authoritarian reign. Full letter: pic.twitter.com/u2AsXN5nfg — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) July 23, 2021

The letter concludes, “Republicans, under your leadership, must show the American people that we will act to protect our ability to represent their interests.”

As of December, the House Freedom Caucus consisted of approximately 30 conservative GOP members of Congress, according to Ballotpedia.

Its current chairman is Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona.

If McCarthy were to bring forward a motion to vacate the chair, it would likely be voted down by the Democrat-controlled House, but that’s not the issue. The verdict of history is.

McCarthy powerfully responded to Pelosi’s decision to block Jordan and Banks from the Jan. 6 select committee by pulling all five Republican members.

Never in the history of our country has a Speaker acted like such an authoritarian. What is Speaker Pelosi so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/LdQq4ANifi — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 22, 2021

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party’s picks for the Select Committee on January 6,” McCarthy said in a Wednesday statement.

“This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution. Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth,” he added.

“Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

McCarthy should submit the motion to have Pelosi removed from office.

Let every Democrat (and Republican for that matter) go to the record so history will know who allowed her abusive reign as speaker to continue.

