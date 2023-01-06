Parler Share
News
Then-President Donald Trump greets House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California during a Rose Garden event May 4, 2017, at the White House.
Then-President Donald Trump greets House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California during a Rose Garden event May 4, 2017, at the White House. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

McCarthy Makes Major Progress, Switches 15 GOP Reps to His Side - Here Are Their Names

 By Richard Moorhead  January 6, 2023 at 2:44pm
Parler Share

Kevin McCarthy inched closer to the speaker’s gavel Friday.

McCarthy secured 15 additional Republican votes for Speaker of the House in two different votes in the chamber on Friday.

The Republican leader broke through with 14 new votes in the 12th vote for speaker, according to NPR.

The latest tally leaves McCarthy with 214 votes, leaving him four short of the 218 needed for the speaker’s gavel in a format where all 435 members of the House of Representatives cast a vote.

Some of the members of Congress who swung for McCarthy are some of his fiercest critics.

Trending:
Parents Reveal Stance on Death Penalty for Daughter's Alleged Killer: 'If You Want to Play God's Role ...'

Reps. Andy Ogles and Paul Gosar are among the GOP dissidents who voted for McCarthy in the 12th vote, a reversal after their criticism of the Speaker-designate.

Rep. Byron Donalds — a member whom McCarthy’s critics had proposed as an alternative speaker candidate — cast a vote for the California Republican.

The votes (all Republicans) that swung for McCarthy in the game-changing 12th and 13th speaker votes were as follows:

Rep. Dan Bishop (N.C.)

Rep.-elect John Brecheen (Okla.)

Related:
Breaking Exclusive: President Trump Tells Gen. Flynn He Would Serve as House Speaker

Rep. Michael Cloud (Texas)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (Ga.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.)

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.)

Rep.-elect Keith Self (Texas)

Rep. Mary Miller (Ill.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (S.C.)

Rep. Scott Perry (Pa.)

Rep. Chip Roy (Texas)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.)

Rep. Paul Gosar (Ariz.)

Rep. Andy Ogles (Tenn.)

Rep. Andy Harris (Md.)

McCarthy is believed to have secured the new support in his own caucus with generous House rules concessions to his opponents, according to ABC News.

The 13th vote for speaker ended with McCarthy picking up Harris’ vote.

Six Republicans are still holding out on casting a vote for McCarthy. These include some of his most hardcore critics, such as Reps. Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs.

McCarthy could potentially become speaker by receiving as few as two or three of their votes — if not every member of the House is present in a subsequent vote for the gavel.

The House voted to adjourn until 10 p.m. Friday night after the 13th vote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




What Surveillance Team Noticed While Watching Kohberger in Pennsylvania Could Be Damning: Report
McCarthy Makes Major Progress, Switches 15 GOP Reps to His Side - Here Are Their Names
GOP Governor Orders Special Election After Rep.-Elect Is Charged with Stealing Narcotics
Lawmaker Dies in Fiery Wrong-Way Crash After Attending His Own Swearing-In Ceremony
Horror: What One Surviving Roommate of Slain Idaho Students Saw After Opening Door During Attack
See more...

Conversation