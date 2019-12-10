SECTIONS
News
Print

McCarthy: Not Difficult To Defend Trump; 'Very Difficult' To Defend Pelosi's Congress

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, holds a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2019.Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty ImagesHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, holds a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2019. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published December 10, 2019 at 1:52pm
Print

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tore into the Democrat-led House on Tuesday for its brazen use of political power to try to unseat President Donald Trump through impeachment.

During a news briefing on Capitol Hill after Democratic leadership announced articles of impeachment against Trump, McCarthy was asked if it is difficult to defend the president’s interactions with Ukraine regarding his campaign rivals, clearly referencing former Vice President Joe Biden.

The California Republican responded that it was not difficult to defend Trump, asserting the facts are on the chief executive’s side.

“No, it is not difficult to defend this president, because this president did nothing that’s impeachable,” McCarthy said. “It’s hard to defend Democrats on how they’re running this House and what they’re doing inside their majority. That’s the difficulty that I have.”

TRENDING: Gingrich: Pelosi Deliberately & Methodically Lied to the American People on Impeachment

He listed some of the instances of unprecedented actions Democrats have taken in their push to impeach Trump, including moving the inquiry behind closed doors in the House Intelligence Committee and denying the president the opportunity to be represented by counsel at the proceedings or to call witnesses to speak in his defense.

“One of our greatest strengths is the rule of law,” McCarthy said. “Other countries admire us because we believe in the rule of law. We believe in due process, but not in Nancy Pelosi’s House when she becomes speaker.”

Do you think impeachment is helping Trump's re-election campaign?

“So no, it is not difficult to defend this president, but it is very difficult to defend this Congress on what they have done, and history will not be kind to them,” he said.

A reporter then asked if McCarthy felt the president’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect” as Trump has described it on multiple occasions.

“Nothing on that phone call was wrong,” the lawmaker responded. “That was a case that has already been opened. The attorney general was already looking into it.”

“If somebody is an elected official, and they did something wrong, but they run for another office, somehow what they did is not wrong anymore?” McCarthy continued.

“They just introduced two articles [of impeachment], and your question is, ‘Is it perfect?'” he said. “The question is, ‘Is it impeachable?’ And the answer is, ‘Absolutely no.'”

RELATED: Report: Small Group of Democrats Meeting To Undermine Pelosi's Impeachment Plans

In his introductory remarks before taking reporters’ questions, McCarthy made reference to testimony offered by George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley last week before the House Judiciary Committee, during which he argued Trump should not be impeached based on the current record.

“We watched in a hearing a Democrat constitutional scholar that did not vote for President Trump say this was the weakest, the thinnest, the fastest impeachment in the history of America,” McCarthy said.

“He then went to say, if there was an abuse, it would be abuse on the Democrats to move forward.”

In his testimony, Turley dismissed the notion that the president should face impeachment for obstruction of Congress merely because he has not provided all the witnesses and documents Democrats demanded.

The scholar said until the president or his administration officials defy a court order, Congress has no right to impeach him for obstructing justice.

“If you impeach a president, if you make a high crime and misdemeanor out of going to the courts, it is an abuse of power. It’s your abuse of power. You’re doing precisely what you’re criticizing the president of doing,” he said.

Turley further argued, Trump’s reference to Biden and his son Hunter Biden in the call is “worthy of criticism,” but is not evidence of an impeachable offense.

He pointed out if Trump “honestly believed that there was a corrupt arrangement with Hunter Biden that was not fully investigated by the Obama administration, the request for an investigation is not corrupt, notwithstanding its inappropriateness.”

Additionally, Turley highlighted the impeachment of Trump would mark the first time in American history when the action was taken with no underlying crime at issue.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Barr Stands Firm: Trump Campaign 'Was Clearly Spied Upon' by FBI
McCarthy: Not Difficult To Defend Trump; 'Very Difficult' To Defend Pelosi's Congress
Only Twice Have American Election Results Been Rejected, Both Times by Democrats: GOP Rep. McClintock
US Attorney Releases Statement Objecting to Inspector General's Findings in Trump-Russia Probe Report
Supreme Court Allows Pro-Life Abortion Ultrasound Law To Go Into Effect by Not Hearing Appeal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×