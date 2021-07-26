McCarthy Says He's Considering Punishment for 'Pelosi Republicans' on Jan. 6 Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “We’ll see,” on Monday when asked whether Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger would be punished for serving on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 committee, referring to the duo as “Pelosi Republicans.”

DailyMail.com reporter Emily Goodin tweeted his response from the White House.

“House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told me ‘we’ll see’ when asked if Cheney and Kinzinger will be punished for serving on Jan 6 committee,” she wrote.

“I asked him the last time he talked to either of them: ‘Couldn’t tell you.’ He called them ‘Pelosi Republicans.’”

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy told me “we’ll see” when asked if Cheney and Kinzinger will be punished for serving on Jan 6 committee. I asked him the last time he talked to either of them: “Couldn’t tell you.” He called them “Pelosi Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/jMyjJBoq5I — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 26, 2021

The comments took place following McCarthy and Pelosi’s attendance for the anniversary of the American Disabilities Act in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday.

Speaker Pelosi and Leader McCarthy in Rose Garden for ADA anniversary event pic.twitter.com/MTYtL3EwyJ — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 26, 2021

The comments also came after both Cheney and Kinzinger joined Pelosi’s select House committee to investigate the events of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion.

The committee is expected to begin meeting on Tuesday.

Pelosi appointed Kinzinger to the committee on Sunday. Kinzinger served as one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump following the incursion.

“For months, we have searched for answers and what process we should use to get them. For months, lies and conspiracy theories have been spread, threatening our self-governance,” Kinzinger said in a statement on Sunday.

“For months, I have said that the American people deserve transparency and truth on how and why thousands showed up to attack our democracy, and ultimately, what led to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Complex on January 6, 2021.”

“Self-governance requires accountability and responsibility,” he added. “My faith requires the same of me, truth is necessary for order, and that’s what I will do.”

“Let me be clear, I’m a Republican dedicated to conservative values, but I swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution — and while this is not the position I expected to be in or sought out, when duty calls, I will always answer.

“This moment requires a serious, clear-eyed, non-partisan approach,” he continued. “We are duty-bound to conduct a full investigation on the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814 and to make sure it can never happen again.

“Today, I was asked by the Speaker to serve on the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6th and I humbly accepted. I will work diligently to ensure we get to the truth and hold those responsible for the attack fully accountable.”

Today, I was asked to serve on the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee and I humbly accepted. When duty calls, I will always answer. https://t.co/MszEBc0V7I pic.twitter.com/flIdSfYzZV — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) July 25, 2021

“Monday evening, the Minority Leader recommended 5 Members to serve on the Select Committee. I have spoken with him this morning about the objections raised about Representatives Jim Banks and Jim Jordan and the impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“I also informed him that I was prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy Nehls, and requested that he recommend two other Members,” she added.

Pelosi also provided a brief explanation on Wednesday regarding her rejection of Banks and Jordan, both of whom voted against Trump’s impeachment.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” she wrote.

“The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

