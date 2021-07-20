Path 27
McCarthy Selects 5 Republicans for Jan. 6 Committee, with a Big Name Leading the Way

Dillon Burroughs July 20, 2021 at 7:08am
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has selected the GOP’s five members to serve on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 incursion at the U.S. Capitol.

Politico reported the five Republicans will include Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls.

Of those, Jordan has the highest name recognition. In office since 2007, he’s well known for tangling with House Democrats and widely disliked by liberals. In January, then-President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his service during the first Trump impeachment trial.

Jordan, chair of the Republican Study Committee, said, “This is impeachment Round 3… What are they going to do? The same old thing, go after President Trump.”

Pelosi announced the formation of a select committee after a bill to create a 9/11-style commission passed in the House but failed in a Senate vote.

McCarthy opposed the formation of the Jan. 6 commission.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said, according to CNN.

The select committee will consist of 13 members, with eight chosen by Pelosi. Among Pelosi’s choices was one Republican, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Cheney was among the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over the Capitol incursion.

Cheney released a statement following the announcement that said, “I’m honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee. Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814.”

She added, “That day saw the most sacred space in our Republic overrun by an angry and violent mob attempting to stop the counting of electoral votes and threatening the peaceful transfer of power.”

Cheney also noted her concern about holding people accountable for the events of Jan. 6.

“What happened on January 6th can never happen again,” Cheney said. “Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious, and non-partisan manner.

“Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics,” the congresswoman added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement, according to Fox News, “We’re very honored and proud that she has agreed to serve on the committee.”

McCarthy, according to Fox, responded to Cheney’s addition in the report, saying, “For somebody to accept committee assignments from Speaker Pelosi — that’s unprecedented.”

Pelosi’s other selections include Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, California Rep. Adam Schiff, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Rep. Pete Aguilar, Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria and Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

The committee will hold its first hearing on July 27, according to the Daily Caller.

