McCarthy Thwarts Rashida Tlaib's Anti-Israel Capitol Event Before it Even Begins

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of California effectively canceled an anti-Israel event featuring Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Tlaib was set to be a speaker at the event “Nakba 75 and the Palestinian People” which was going to call Israel’s 75th anniversary of independence a “catastrophe” and accuse the Jewish state of committing human rights abuses against Palestinians.

McCarthy announced late Tuesday evening, however, that he would not be allowing such an event to take place, according to the Free Beacon.

“It’s wrong for members of Congress to traffic in anti-Semitic tropes about Israel,” McCarthy said in a statement to the Free Beacon.

“As long as I’m Speaker, we are going to support Israel’s right to self-determination and self-defense, unequivocally and in a bipartisan fashion.”

McCarthy is planning to host a “bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship” in place of the original event, according to Tuesday tweet.

This event in the US Capitol is canceled. Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the US-Israel relationship. https://t.co/s6YXltFOhu — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) May 10, 2023

Tlaib’s event was supposed to mark “75 years since the beginning of the Nakba, which means ‘catastrophe’” and “educate Members of Congress and their staff about this history.”

Tlaib, who is Palestinian, was listed as the featured speaker and also recently co-sponsored a bill that would halt U.S. aid to Israel to prevent alleged human rights abuses committed by the Israeli government against Palestinians.

Tlaib, as well as several of the event’s sponsors, have a history of anti-Israel and antisemitic statements, including pushing the idea that the Jewish country is an apartheid state, stole the land from Palestinians and has committed war crimes against innocent Palestinians.

McCarthy and Tlaib did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

