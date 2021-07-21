Path 27
McCarthy Turns the Tables on Biden, Calls Out His 'Misinformation'

Dillon Burroughs July 21, 2021 at 8:39am
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted Democrats for spreading “misinformation” regarding the nation’s border crisis on Wednesday in a new video released on Twitter.

“When it comes to the #BidenBorderCrisis, Democrats have been spreading misinformation,” McCarthy tweeted.

“The border crisis is getting worse, and that’s a fact,” the California Republican added.

George Soros and Bill Gates Just Teamed Up to Buy a COVID Company

The video included a montage of Democratic leaders making statements about the nation’s southern border.

In one clip, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “The Biden administration has this under control.”

The video also included Vice President Kamala Harris saying, “We have seen extreme progress over the past few months.”

President Joe Biden also said during an NBC News interview noted in the video, “It’s way down now. We’ve gotten control.”

The video then transitioned to MSNBC reporting, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it apprehended more than 188,000 migrants crossing the southern border in June.”

A Fox News video included in the article stated illegal immigration was up “more than 156 percent.”

Still another report said immigration is “at a 21-year high.”

The end of the video faded to black and included the words, “When it comes to the Biden Border Crisis, Democrats are only spreading misinformation.”

Biden and his administration have railed against supposed “misinformation” on social media.

Biden Administration Reportedly Reverses Course: It Will Keep Border-Related Health Order from the Trump Era for Now

The video was released two days after McCarthy retweeted the latest statistics regarding illegal immigration from Arkansas Republican Rep. Bruce Westerman that recorded “the largest influx in immigrants in 20 years.”

The video was also released one day after the report that the number of migrant detainees who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley sector of Texas soared by 900 percent in July.

Fox News reported, “There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months.”

“The RGV sector is one of the main destinations for migrants crossing the border, seeing more than [2,000] apprehensions each day and accounting for 60% of confirmed positive detainees in the U.S. Border Patrol custody,” the report said.

