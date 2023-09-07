McConnell Decides Future of Senate Career After Recent String of Medical Episodes

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he isn’t going anywhere.

Despite recent health episodes, the Republican has confirmed that he plans to finish both his current term as a Kentucky U.S. Senator and as the leader of the GOP caucus in the Senate.

McConnell answered a question on his plans in a Capitol news conference on Wednesday.

“I have no announcements to make on that subject,” McConnell said of calls for him to step down.

“I’m going to finish my term as leader. And I’m going to finish my Senate term.” — Mitch McConnell @LeaderMcConnell pic.twitter.com/WI5tLZUPcT — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 6, 2023

“I’m going to finish my term as leader. And I’m going to finish my Senate term. Thank you.”

McConnell’s fitness for office has come under scrutiny following two incidents in which he froze up over the summer and was unable to speak during public news conferences.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We’ll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

The 81-year old was silent for about 30 seconds in both episodes — with some doctors speculating about his neurological health.

The incidences have spurred questions about McConnell’s health even from other Republican senators, who traditionally are hesitant to challenge the leader of their party’s caucus.

In a public statement on Tuesday, Capitol physician Dr. Brian Monahan said the health episodes show “no evidence” of strokes or seizure disorders.

New letter from Capitol attending physician Monahan to McConnell: “There is no evidence that you have a seizure disorder or that you experienced a stroke, TIA or movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.” pic.twitter.com/DTnRJSUqh2 — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 5, 2023

Monahan likened the episodes to after-effects of a fall McConnell suffered in March. The powerful senator sustained a concussion during that fall.

McConnell’s current Senate term — his seventh — is slated to expire in January 2027. He would be 84 at that time.

Elections for a Senate minority or majority leader are held in each new Congress.

McConnell has served as a party leader in the Senate for a longer time than any of his predecessors.

