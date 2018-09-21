McConnell Drops Prediction: Kavanaugh Will Be on Supreme Court in ‘Very Near Future’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised on Friday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed very soon.

Speaking to the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., McConnell said, “You’ve watched the fight, you’ve watched the tactics, but’s here’s what I want to tell you, in the very near future Judge Kavanaugh will be on the United States Supreme Court.”

He added, “So keep the faith, we’re going to plow right through it.”

The crowd on hand responded with a long standing ovation.

McConnell further pledged, “If we can hold onto the Senate majority for two more years going, we’re going to transform federal judiciary.”

TRENDING: Franklin Graham Calls Out ‘Socialist-Leaning Dems’ in Wake of Kavanaugh Accusations

He noted that the Senate has approved a record 26 U.S. circuit court judges during President Donald Trump’s time in office to date.

McConnell recounted that the Democrats are doing all they can to stop Trump’s steady flow of appointments to the bench.

He said during the last six presidents’ first two years in office, the majority leader at the time only had to file cloture in order to move judicial appointees along 24 times combined.

Do you appreciate McConnell's leadership regarding judicial appointments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

During Trump’s time in office to date, McConnell has had to file it 110 times, the majority leader said.

“It’s sort of mindless obstruction,” he said, because the Democrats can’t stop the nominees from moving forward.

“Don’t let anyone tell you for a minute, this hasn’t been a productive year-and-a-half,” said McConnell. “I’m now in my 34th year in the Senate. If you want America to be a right of center nation, this last year-and-a-half has been the best…”

McConnell was interrupted by robust applause.

The majority leader observed, “The reason you should know that, look how angry the left is. The angrier they get, the better we’re doing.”

RELATED: Concha: Media Must Set Higher Standard for Reporting Career-Ending Accusations

McConnell proudly owned his decision not to allow President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to go forward following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016.

“The most consequential decision I’ve made in my entire career is the decision not to do something,” McConnell said. “That is not to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Scalia in the middle of the presidential election.”

The crowd responded with a standing ovation.

McConnell argued by doing so, he allowed the American people to decide in November of that year.

“It turns out that one of the most consequential decisions I ever made led to the appointment of Neil Gorsuch,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.