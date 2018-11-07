SECTIONS
McConnell: ‘Good Morning’ for Senate GOP, Trump ‘helpful’

By AP Reports
at 8:57am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s a “good morning” for Republicans. He says President Donald Trump helped keep the Senate in GOP hands.

The Kentucky Republican spoke Wednesday morning, hours after midterm election voters kept the Senate controlled by Republicans, even as they flipped the House to a Democratic majority.

McConnell told reporters of the Senate elections: “We had a very good day. I’m proud of what happened. The president was very helpful to us.”

McConnell warned that Democrats in the House will have to decide how much they want to “harass” Trump.

The Kentucky Republican said he can’t imagine taking up immigration legislation this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

