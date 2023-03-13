McConnell Released from Hospital, Headed to Rehab - Injuries Worse Than Initially Thought

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will receive treatment at a rehab facility after injuring himself in a hotel accident.

A spokesman for the Kentucky senator revealed that he had left the George Washington University Hospital for the facility on Monday.

McConnell tripped during a Republican fundraising event at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

McConnell communications director David Popp explained the minority leader’s treatment plan in a statement.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home.”

Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after a concussion and, according to his spokesperson, a “minor rib fracture.” McConnell will head to inpatient physical therapy before he goes home. pic.twitter.com/PfuLC6PPgb — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 13, 2023

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp stated on behalf of McConnell and his wife Elaine Chao.

Popp also revealed that McConnell had sustained an injury other than the concussion he already disclosed.

The longtime Republican leader also suffered a “minor rib fracture” in the accident, a condition not previously mentioned.

An aide to McConnell suggested the Republican senate boss could remain at the facility for a timeframe spanning from days to weeks, speaking to CNN.

“That decision will be made by the leader’s physicians and the therapists.”

“It is very common to undergo physical therapy to regain strength after a hospital stay and this ranges anywhere from a week to two weeks.”

McConnell is slated to tie the record for longest-serving party leader in senate history next year.

