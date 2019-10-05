McConnell Stands Firmly with Trump, Says Impeachment Stops 'with Me'

If the Democrats want to send impeach President Trump and send the matter to the Senate for a trial, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s ready to stop it.

Even if they don’t impeach Trump, McConnell’s still making the spectacle the centerpiece of his re-election bid.

According to The Hill, McConnell has launched a series of ads on Facebook in which the Kentucky Republican says the impeachment push stops “with me.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s in the clutches of a left-wing mob,” he says in one ad.

“They finally convinced her to impeach the president. All of you know your Constitution, the way that impeachment stops is a Senate majority with me as majority leader.”

The ads have been running on Facebook since Sept. 27, which was three days after House Speaker Pelosi announced Democrats were moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi was targeted in another ad where the caption says that a “conservative Senate Majority is the ONLY thing stopping Nancy Pelosi from impeaching President Trump. Donate & help us keep it.”

Another ad includes a caption about House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff.

“BREAKING: Adam Schiff LIED. His office secretly coordinated with the source of this laughable impeachment inquiry. Help me stop it,” the caption on the advertisement reads.

All of the ads appear to feature the same video message from McConnell, albeit with different captions.

Turning McConnell’s seat blue in a thoroughly red state is one of the Democrats’ more quixotic electoral projects.

In 2014, they thought they had a chance, as the polls stayed close until the Democratic candidate face-planted in the debate; McConnell won re-election by 15 points.

The 2020 race was also supposed to be close as Amy McGrath — a Marine veteran who had almost unseated a GOP congressman in the 2018 midterms — became the de facto front-runner and a potential spoiler as soon as she declared.

Her campaign has since been beset by a series of unforced errors.

If the facts on the Ukraine investigation remain what they are and Trump is still impeached, it could erode McGrath’s chances even further.

“Few issues energize conservative voters like liberal overreach and the Democrats latest outrageous attempt to impeach President Trump has activated our base to new heights,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said in a statement to The Hill.

For now, McConnell’s campaign seems to be betting on impeachment being a very bankable issue for them.

CNN reported that “from September 25 to October 1, McConnell’s official campaign account spent nearly $60,000, almost 43% of its spending on Facebook in the past year and a half, according to Facebook’s Ad Library report.”

A digital campaign consultant to McConnell told the network “that he’s been impressed by the return on impeachment-focused advertising,” CNN added.

“Clearly the issue of impeachment has excited our base across the Republican Party,” the consultant, Michael Duncan, said.

McConnell’s public statements on the matter have indicated he doesn’t think highly of the Democratic case against Trump.

In an interview with CNBC, he said the Senate would have “no choice” but to take up articles of impeachment if that’s how the House of Representatives votes.

“Well, under the Senate rules we’re required to take it up if the House does go down that path, and we’ll follow the Senate rules,” he said Monday.

While they “would have no choice but to take it up,” he added, “How long you’re on it is a whole different matter.”

What the impeachment process turns up remains to be seen, but if it’s what we have now, this is going to be perceived as a late-term attempt to upend the results of the 2016 election.

Thanks to the founders, we have a check on that: the fact that removing the president requires two-thirds of the Senate to do so.

Republicans currently control 53 seats in the upper house.

From the sound of things, unless more dirt comes to light, the party’s leader in the Senate is going to try to ensure any attempt to chase Trump from the Oval Office stops with him.

