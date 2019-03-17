SECTIONS
‘McDaniel Militia’ Act Would Put an AR-15 into the Hands of Every Missouri Resident

AR-15 stock photoAmbrosia Studios / Shutterstock(Ambrosia Studios / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published March 16, 2019 at 6:42pm
One Missouri lawmaker is fed up with the way legislators pile on regulations that force people to do all kinds of things they don’t want to do — particularly gun owners.

And so Republican state Rep. Andrew McDaniel is fighting back with two proposals aimed at showing the fallacy of the gun control crowd’s obsession with restrictions. The proposals come at a time when House Democrats are flexing their majority muscles to pass gun control laws and in California, a gun rationing proposal has been introduced.

McDaniel has crafted two bills that are awaiting introduction. One is called the “McDaniel Militia Act.”

It proclaims that, “Every resident of this state shall own at least one AR-15.”

The law defines residents as anyone between 18 and 35 not banned from owning a gun. The legislation comes complete with a grace period.

“Any person who qualifies as a resident on August 28, 2019, and who does not own an AR-15 shall have one year to purchase an AR-15. Any resident qualifies as a resident after August 28, 2019, and does not own an AR-15 shall purchase an AR-15 no later than one year after qualifying as a resident,” the law reads.

McDaniel also has proposed the “McDaniel Second Amendment Act,” which says that “Every resident of this state shall own at least one handgun.” The legislation also has the same grace period as the bill requiring ownership of an AR-15.

Both bills then get to something taxpayers can understand.

As of Jan. 1, “a taxpayer who did not own an AR-15 before he or she was required to own an AR-15 under section 41.1020 and who purchased an AR-15 in order to satisfy the requirements of section 41.1020 shall be allowed to claim a tax credit against such taxpayer’s income tax liability,” the McDaniel Militia Act reads. Similar language is in the handgun bill.

McDaniel is under no illusions that these bills will ever pass, reported WDAF.

He said he wanted to draft a proposal that “points out the absurdity of the opposite side,” which piles on laws that “add more requirements and barriers for law-abiding citizens.”

He also wanted to “make a point on mandates in general” and admitted that part of his thought process was, “let’s get back at them.”

According to social media, it seemed to be working.

The website Splinter News reported that when it asked McDaniel about his proposal, he replied with an email that said he had a plan in mind when he proposed the bills.

“I merely planned for media to write about it but would ultimately amend it to take out the mandates and requirements (age and type of gun) and turn it into a gun tax credit bill,” McDaniel wrote in an email, Splinter News said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
