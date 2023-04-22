McDaniel Reveals 2nd GOP Primary Debate Location is Where Trump Dominated in 2015

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee has announced the location for the second GOP primary debate, and it is a location that former President Donald Trump is very familiar with.

According to the New York Post, on Thursday, Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that the second GOP primary debate will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The first presidential debate, which will be broadcast by Fox News, will be held in Milwaukee in August, which is also where the Republican National Convention will take place in July of the following year.

At this time, McDaniel has yet to announce a date or a moderator for the second debate.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is a place that Donald Trump will remember very fondly, as it was the site of one of the GOP primary debates in 2015. At that debate, Trump clearly dominated the field.

So dominant was Trump, that the normally anti-Trump CNN (though at the time, Trump hadn’t quite fully drawn the network’s ire) put together a glowing montage of the “Best Trump zingers” from the event:







During the 2015 debate, Trump absolutely shredded the other candidates, which included Rand Paul, Jeb Bush, and Marco Rubio.

Trump said that Rand Paul “shouldn’t be on the stage”, constantly made fun of Jeb Bush, and said that Marco Rubio was the senator “with the worst voting record there is today.”

It was these heated debates, and Trump’s ability to handle his opponents, that won over many people and propelled him to the nomination, and eventually to victory in the 2016 election.

There are many who wonder if Trump will once again be able to produce the magic at this debate, as he did at the debate in 2015 against a new field of Republican candidates.

The growing field of primary challengers, which includes the likes of Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, and Vivek Ramaswamy, will have to be prepared to face Trump’s magnificent debate ability.

Not to mention, there is also the possibility of Ron DeSantis jumping into the race. If he does end up declaring his candidacy, the debate in Simi Valley could turn out to be very heated indeed.

One thing is for sure, however, every challenger heading into the primaries will face an uphill battle against Trump, who is currently ahead in virtually all the polling out there.

Trump may still have his challenges, not the least of which is criminal proceedings against him in New York, but he is still the strongest candidate in the race, and he is far from finished.

The other GOP candidates will need to be on top of their game in both Wisconsin and California if they are to have any hope of winning over the hearts of conservative voters across the country.

Regardless of what you may think of him, Trump still has a firm grasp on the Republican Party.

The 2024 primary season is now in full swing, and it is already shaping up to be a wild battle for the nomination.

