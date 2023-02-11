Parler Share
This McDonald's is in Ohio, but in Great Britain, an ad for the McCrispy chicken sandwich brought mild criticisms from the public.
This McDonald's is in Ohio, but in Great Britain, an ad for the McCrispy chicken sandwich brought mild criticisms from the public. (AP / Gene J. Puskar)

McDonald's Agrees to Take Down McCrispy Ad - People Point Out What It Was Next To

 By Jack Davis  February 11, 2023 at 8:09am
A McDonald’s restaurant in Britain was criticized — albeit mildly — for not adhering to the maxim that “it’s location, location, location.”

The media outlet CornwallLive noted that a recent advertisement at a bus stop touting the McCrispy chicken sandwich had the unfortunate mischance of being only a few feet from a road sign reading “crematorium.”

The signs were near the city of Truro.

The media outlet noted that the McDonald’s ad was across the road from the Penmount Crematorium.

CornwallLive asked some local residents what they thought while withholding names.

The outlet said a woman whose mother-in-law had been cremated at the site said it was a regrettable mistake.

“Although I can see the funny side, it is tasteless and I’m sure some grieving family members won’t like to see it when visiting Penmount for the funeral and cremation of a loved one,” she said.

Would you have been offended by this?

Another resident whose name was withheld said the sign was “no worse than our local council entertaining the idea of allowing a crematorium to be built next door to a retirement village.”

Some reactions, CornwallLive noted, included the McDonald’s slogan “I’m lovin’ it.”

McDonald’s was quick to give in to any hint of having offended potential customers.

“We were unaware of the road sign in the vicinity of this bus stop. However, in light of the concerns raised by CornwallLive, we have asked for our advertisement to be removed,” a representative of the local McDonald’s said.

Cornwall Live ended its report with a bit of British cheek: “Rumours that it will be replaced by a poster advertising Burger King’s flame-grilled Whopper couldn’t be substantiated as we went to press.”

Signs certainly can cause embarrassing situations.

There was a sign at a Bath, Maine, McDonald’s that insisted it was looking for “losers.” As WCYY-TV reported, it had been hoping for “closers,” but wind gusts had taken away the letter “c.”

