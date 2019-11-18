SECTIONS
McDonald's Employee Who Accused Police of Excessive Force Charged for Allegedly Tampering with Officer's Food

By Jack Davis
Published November 18, 2019 at 8:39am
A McDonald’s employee who accused Bakersfield, California, police of excessive force in 2017 has been accused of tampering with food ordered by a police officer.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was reported Friday by the management of a McDonald’s restaurant in Bakersfield, KERO reported.

The sheriff’s office said based on video evidence reviewed by the sheriff’s office, Tatyana Hargrove, 21, allegedly “intentionally” tampered with food served to an officer.

The sheriff’s office did not say how Hargrove tampered with the food.

KGET reported that based on its sources, Hargrove “was seen rubbing a hamburger bun on the floor and spitting on it before serving it to the officer.”

The Bakersfield Police Department said an officer from the department was involved in the incident, according to Bakersfield.com

Hargrove was booked Saturday morning on one felony count of tampering with food.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Jim Abbate, the owner of the McDonald’s where the incident took place, explained the company’s stand on the incident.

“I want to ensure our customers and law enforcement that the behavior exhibited by the individual involved in this incident does not represent my values nor those of my McDonald’s business,” he said.

“When we found out about this disturbing incident, we quickly notified the police. We are cooperating with their investigation and want law enforcement to know they are always welcome at McDonald’s.”

In 2017, Hargrove said she was stopped by Bakersfield police, who wanted her to hand over her backpack. During the incident, she resisted when police wanted her to comply.

“They never told me why they stopped me but after they beat and threw me in the cop car, that’s when they explained that there was some guy with a machete that was inside the grocery store and they were looking for him and I matched the description,” she later said.

She also claimed that she was bitten by a police dog.

Bakersfield police confirmed they stopped Hargrove, but that her accusations of being assaulted were not accurate.

Hargrove sued the city, claiming excessive force was used, but a court later ruled that the officers had not violated Hargrove’s rights.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
