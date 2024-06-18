McDonald's Kills Off AI Drive-Thru After Infuriating Customers with Massive Bills - 'McDonald's Robot Is Wild'

McDonald’s is ending its drive-thru artificial intelligence experiment after the endeavor proved to be anything but smart.

The company confirmed on Monday that the once-promising “automated order taking” system that was announced in 2021 as a collaboration with IBM was being slashed after it wasn’t cutting the mustard.

The announcement came amid criticism of the AOT system as it got orders horribly wrong.

“As we move forward, our work with IBM has given us the confidence that a voice ordering solution for drive-thru will be part of our restaurants’ future,” the fast-food giant said in a statement to Axios.

“We see tremendous opportunity in advancing our restaurant technology and will continue to evaluate long-term, scalable solutions that will help us make an informed decision on a future voice ordering solution by the end of the year,” McDonald’s concluded.

The system was brought to 100 McDonald’s locations nationwide.

AOT went viral online numerous times after it failed to handle basic drive-thru orders.

One video posted on TikTok last year saw a customer complaining that the system messed up her daily order.

The woman said in the clip that she went through the drive-thru to order her usual hash brown, Coca-Cola and sweet tea.

Do you support this move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (14 Votes) No: 7% (1 Votes)

AOT instead teed up an order of nine large sweet teas, a Coke and a hash brown for $13.83.

Another TikTok user showed herself laughing as the AI system ran wild with her order of McNuggets.

The computer tried to serve her two 10-piece orders plus an additional 2,610 pieces of chicken with a medium order of fries for $325.21.

“The McDonald’s robot is wild,” the woman commented.

IBM declined to comment on its failed experiment in streamlining fast-food ordering.

Both the tech company and McDonald’s shared their excitement about their joint artificial intelligence venture when it was announced in October 2021.

“McDonald’s development and testing of AOT technology in restaurants has shown substantial benefits to customers and the restaurant crew experience,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“Moving forward, IBM’s expertise in building customer care solutions with AI and natural language processing will help scale the AOT technology across markets and tackle integrations including additional languages, dialects and menu variations,” they said.

Less than three years later, McDonald’s has pulled the plug on AOT — at least for now.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.