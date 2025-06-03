McDonald's Launches Strange Website to Announce Long-Awaited Return of an Old Menu Item

The most ubiquitous name in fast food is trying a novel approach to announce the return of a fan-favorite item.

McDonald’s is bringing back Snack Wraps — a fried chicken strip wrapped in a tortilla with lettuce, cheese, and sauce — apparently due to popular demand.

The marketing blitz for such a move would seem straightforward, but the folks who run the Golden Arches are trying a more unusual approach to promoting their chicken wrap.

Namely, they’re going weird with it all.

One of the more unsettling ways that McDonald’s has decided to promote the Snack Wraps return is by launching a website dubbed the “Snack Wrap Files.”

The site, when explored, yields a trove of odd links and videos all highlighting the Snack Wrap in some way.

The entire design of the website makes it feel like you’re accessing an actual McDonald’s computer file.

One such section, “The Fandom,” lists a number of .jpg files that are screen shots of alleged emails asking McDonald’s to bring back a number of its fan-favorite items that come and go.

But this peculiar, faux, behind-the-scenes look at McDonald’s internal files wasn’t just limited to a website.

Even on social media, McDonald’s appeared to perpetuate what’s known in pro wrestling circles as “kayfabe” (essentially, acknowledging something staged as genuine).

In a follow-up to the post on social media platform X announcing that Snack Wraps will be returning July 10, the admin of the McDonald’s account allegedly took his mask off — briefly — to address this return.

i don’t usually do this, and i didn’t run this by brian from legal (sorry brian). but i have something to say. not as mcdonald’s but as the person behind the mcdonald’s account. i once posted, “social media managers don’t control the menu.” as much as i hated admitting it at the… — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) June 3, 2025

“i don’t usually do this, and i didn’t run this by brian from legal (sorry brian). but i have something to say. not as mcdonald’s but as the person behind the mcdonald’s account,” the post began.

“yes, i could post about the Snack Wrap, tease you with tweets like ‘bring back ___’ (knowing exactly what you’d say), and even manifest for its return,” the X account posted. “but i couldn’t bring it back.

“you know who could bring it back? YOU.

“YOU commented under every post. YOU made petitions. YOU asked for it back in the DRIVE THRU!? YOU tweeted every day for 100 days straight. YOU rallied. you organized. and i saw it all. thanks to you, the Snack Wrap will be back.

“i cheered you on from behind the screen and made it my mission to never stop fighting for you. i made 486 decks on ‘reasons why to bring back the Snack Wrap’ (i counted). your endless comments, tweets, and posts were the fuel i needed to keep on going.

“you created a movement. a movement so powerful that you finally won.”

McDonald’s are bringing back Snack Wraps permanently on July 10th pic.twitter.com/bhAUeZmGUN — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 3, 2025

The admittedly “cheesy” monologue sparked a number of responses, including one from X itself.

“crying in the drive thru,” the official X social media account responded.

The Snack Wraps were phased out in 2016, according to McDonald’s files, and will be back permanently after it re-debuts July 10.

