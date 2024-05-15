Share
News

McDonald's Makes Big Change as Costs Rise, Will Remove Popular Free Option from Meals

 By Andrew Jose  May 15, 2024 at 1:07pm
Share

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has reportedly begun phasing out free drink re-fills to cut costs — a move expected to be followed by other fast-food chains.

Uber Eats delivery driver Nathan Selkirk told Marketplace that he had recently encountered a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that had stopped providing customers with self-serve machines for drinks.

Instead, the restaurant, Selkirk noted, charged customers for drink refills.

Selkirk was not the only one to have noticed the recent changes

One social media user took to X to vent his frustrations over the new move by the fast-food chain.

Trending:
'Queers for Palestine' Block a Highway in the South, Protest Lasts Only 11 Minutes

“Anyone else think it’s wild that McDonald’s is getting rid of their self serve Soda Fountains!? Pretty wild, they’re probably no longer do free refills anymore also. What is the world coming to?” the user wrote.

In September, CNN reported that the fast-food chain had decided to incrementally phase out self-service soda machines for dine-in customers.

Do you like McDonald’s?

The fast-food chain aims to complete the shift by 2032, according to CNN.

News of the phase-out comes as McDonald’s and other fast food chains nationwide have increased prices.

As of early May 2024, the price hikes for fast food have exceeded overall inflation, according to reporting from CNBC.

According to one financial analyst, rising labor costs are to blame for the price hikes.

“There were increased commodity costs. We’ve seen those start to normalize,” analyst Jim Salera with the investment banking company Stephens told CNBC. “But what continues to be ahead of historical averages is the increase in labor costs that restaurants are seeing.”

Related:
Fan Favorite McFlurry Flavor Returns to McDonald's, But Customers Notice Immediate Problem

With the upward pressure on prices, fast food companies are forced to balance both affordable prices to not lose customers while also making a profit amidst the rising labor costs.

California’s $20 fast food minimum wage law has been a major source of upward price pressure in the Democrat-governed state, according to The Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, as soon as the law was implemented, prices soared across fast-food chains in the state.

McDonald’s cost-cutting decision is expected to set a precedent for other fast-food chains.

“McDonald’s tends to be a leader in the industry. And very often, when they make big changes, other restaurants follow suit. McDonald’s is very smart about their costs,” Darren Tristano, CEO of consulting firm FoodserviceResults, told the New York Post.

Alex Susskind, a professor at Cornell University, pointed out to Marketplace that self-serve soda machines require significant maintenance and cleaning, which can be burdensome for staff.

“The ice has to be replaced, you have to clean up the mess, you have to pick up the straw fragments,” Susskind said.

While the cost of providing free refills is minimal per drink, the cumulative expense can be substantial for a chain serving millions daily, Susskind suggested.

“Every penny is starting to matter, particularly in quick service,” Susskind said, according to Marketplace.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
News reporter and international affairs analyst published and syndicated in over 100 national and international outlets, including The National Interest, The Daily Caller, and The Western Journal. Covers international affairs, security, and U.S. politics. Master of Arts in Security Policy Studies candidate at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs
News reporter and international affairs analyst published and syndicated in over 100 national and international outlets, including The National Interest, The Daily Caller, and The Western Journal. Covers international affairs, security, and U.S. politics. Master of Arts in Security Policy Studies candidate at the George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @RealAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Location
Washington, District of Columbia
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French, Russian
Topics of Expertise
International Politics, National Security, U.S. Politics




McDonald's Makes Big Change as Costs Rise, Will Remove Popular Free Option from Meals
Prominent Clinton and Obama Campaign Officials Die in Car Crash
Report: VA 'Erroneously' Paid Out Big Bonuses to Federal Employees
Judge Releases Suspect Accused of Hosing Down Occupied Car with Rifle Fire, Concludes He Is Not a Threat
Tragedy Just Before Mother's Day: Mom Found Mauled to Death, Children Injured
See more...

Conversation