McDonald's Order Turns into Drive-Thru Horror After Worker Opens Fire on Customers: Police

Usually, if gunfire erupts at a drive-thru fast-food restaurant, it’s a robber trying to take money by force.

So, one can at least say this much about what happened at a Lakeland, Florida, McDonald’s on Friday: It was the cashier, not the customer, who opened fire, according to police.

According to WOFL-TV in Orlando, Chassidy Gardner is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the fast-food worker allegedly took exception to complaints from customers — and then took out a gun.

In a news release on social media, the Lakeland Police Department said the incident happened about 1 a.m.

“The dispute began in the drive through when the customers/Victims felt their order was incorrect,” the department said.

“The employee, Chassidy Gardner (age 22), argued with the customers at the drive through window. Gardner threw a drink at the customers as they were attempting to [leave].”

The customers responded in kind, throwing drinks at Gardner, who proceeded to up the ante, according to police.

The employee armed herself with a handgun and came outside the McDonald’s to confront the customers, who had driven around the other side of the store, apparently desiring to continue the argument, the release said.

Security camera footage showed Gardner leaving the restaurant with her weapon, it said.

“While still outside, Gardner fired her weapon as the vehicle was leaving the parking lot and the Victim’s vehicle was struck at least once,” the release said.







There were indeed plenty of quips on social media regarding how quickly this escalated. (“They just wanted the ice cream machine to be working!” one person joked on Facebook.)

That being said, the shooting was part of a worrying trend, a retired law enforcement official told WOFL.

“What’s becoming disturbing is us hearing more about these types of stories,” said Orlando Rolon, former police chief of the Orlando Police Department.

“It’s unfortunate because once you fire that round, that round has no mercy,” Rolon said. “Wherever that round is going, whatever it strikes, it’s going to damage it or kill it.”

In this case, the only mercy was that the round didn’t hit its target. It struck the customer’s vehicle and that was it.

And while things could be far worse for Gardner, Rolon noted the “McMix-up” will likely turn this young woman’s life upside-down.

“It was totally uncalled-for and unjustified for her to pull the gun on a customer through the drive-through, regardless of what the situation was, unless there was a risk of great bodily harm that was going to be brought on to her, or there is a situation where someone was engaging in some activity that could result in bodily harm,” he said.

Is America becoming more dangerous? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (29 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I’m shocked that she had a weapon of that sort in a place such as a McDonald’s as an employee.”

No botched order is worth a heated confrontation, much less an incident that could have left someone dead and could leave another person spending a not-insignificant chunk of her life behind bars.

When this is what our society has come to, it’s little wonder that cultural trust is eroding and fear and anxiety are on the rise.

America needs a moral U-turn, and it needs it fast.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.