McDonald's Responds as Leftist Group Launches Nationwide Boycott

Spoiler alert: Leftists suck at boycotts.

That’s true in and of itself, and especially true when juxtaposed against their conservative counterparts.

And there’s actually a pretty simple explanation for this: Leftism inherently lacks conviction, because it will constantly change with the times. Conservatism is rooted in tradition, something that doesn’t sway so easily with the zeitgeist.

Given that, here’s another spoiler alert: This latest, leftist boycott of ubiquitous fast food conglomerate McDonald’s probably won’t make much of a dent in the chain’s bottom line.

Originating from far-left advocacy group “The People’s Union USA,” there is apparently an ongoing blackout of McDonald’s because the company is not liberal enough, or some other stupid reason.

(For what it’s worth, anecdotally, McDonald’s appeared as busy as it ever was when I grabbed breakfast this morning.)

The group’s founder, John Schwarz, took to social media to explain his group’s boycott:

“THE McDONALD’S BLACKOUT, JUNE 24–30. Take the week. Spread the word. No more McD’s,” he posted. “Why we’re boycotting:

“They exploit tax loopholes and do not pay their fair share. They engage in price gouging while wages stay low. They suppress workers’ rights and union efforts. They support political figures who threaten democracy. They practice performative DEI with no meaningful change. They prioritize profit over people, community, and truth.

“We are the economy.”

McDonald’s responded to this threat with a statement, via Newsweek: “As a brand that serves millions of people every day, McDonald’s opens our doors to everyone, and our commitment to inclusion remains steadfast.”

The company added: “We welcome honest dialogue with the communities we serve, but we’re disappointed to see these misleading claims that distort our values and misrepresent our actions. Our focus remains on serving our customers and communities. We’re here and ready to serve.”

Oh, boy. Before I rip Schwarz’s face off in lieu of McDonald’s flaccid response, I should admit that he’s not entirely wrong in this case. You should boycott McDonald’s, but not for some inane leftism. As much as I enjoy a breakfast sausage burrito from the place occasionally, the food is objectively not good for you or your wallet.

(Again, anecdotally, the last time I paid for McDonald’s for my family of four, it was almost $50, which is absurd for “fast food.”)

But apart from that lone concession, it really can’t be stressed enough how brain-damaged the left is — and that’s putting it charitably.

Let’s begin:

“They exploit tax loopholes and do not pay their fair share” is an exhausting leftist rallying cry because it’s just an empty slogan that sounds buzzy. What is a “fair share”? What does that nebulous term even mean, John Boy?

Because last I checked, it’s the top 1 percent that still pays the most taxes, at least according to the Tax Foundation. Is that not fair enough for you?

“They engage in price gouging while wages stay low” … Or, maybe, your insipid insistence on raising wages is why those prices are increasing? Anyone with a response to that? Anyone? Anyone from “The People’s Union USA” with a shred of accountability?

“They suppress workers’ rights and union efforts,” they claim. Well, good. Bloodthirsty unions suck, and I’m not sure I can put that any more plainly.

McDonald’s also apparently commits the grave sin of supporting “political figures who threaten democracy,” which barely even deserves a response. Our democracy is doing fine. If you want to see a democracy threatened, maybe go to China or North Korea.

(Side note, I’m convinced leftists have never left their mom’s basement and have no earthly clue what the real world outside of the idyllic USA is like.)

“They practice performative DEI with no meaningful change,” is actually a rare, fair criticism. It’s pathetic that McDonald’s — like other major corporate entities — dabbles in DEI at all. But the lack of “meaningful change” has nothing to do with McDonald’s; it has everything to do with DEI’s flawed, bigoted premise.

“They prioritize profit over people, community, and truth.” To be fair, prioritizing personal gain over community and truth is despicable.

Wait, what’s that? Oh, you mean like “The People’s Union USA” does with its half-truths and regurgitated leftism?

Get out of here with that drivel, you two-faced twits.

