Parler Share
News

McDonald's Temporarily Closes US Headquarters, Begins Making Significant Cuts

 By George C. Upper III  April 3, 2023 at 7:33am
Parler Share

McDonald’s Corp. CEO Chris Kempczinski told The Wall Street Journal just after the first of the year that the company would have to make some “difficult” decisions that would impact its headquarters employees.

“Some jobs that are existing today are either going to get moved or those jobs may go away,” he told the Journal on Jan. 6.

Monday was the first business day of April, and it appears that Kempczinski is as good as his word.

“McDonald’s Corp. is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs undertaken by the burger giant as part of a broader company restructuring,” the Journal reported Sunday evening in an exclusive report.

The company’s official Twitter account made no mention of the closing or potential layoffs. The last tweet from the account was 10 days old.

Trending:
Dem Lawmaker Posts Disturbing Photo Less Than a Week After 3 Christian Children Were Murdered

McDonald’s told U.S. employees and “some international staff” last week that they should work from home for the first three days of this week and cancel “all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties” at its Chicago headquarters.

That was intended to allow the company to “deliver staffing decisions virtually,” the Journal reported.

Do you ever eat at McDonald’s?

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the email said, according to Sunday evening’s report.

The company declined to provide the number of employees who would be impacted by the cuts, according to the Journal.

According to the report, McDonald’s employs more than 150,000 worldwide, but only about 45,000 of those are in the U.S., and most of those presumably work in restaurants, not the corporate office.

McDonald’s cut management positions in 2018. The number of employees affected by those cuts was not reported, but the Journal noted that the company had 30,000 fewer employees in 2019 than it had in 2017.

McDonald’s joins the growing ranks of U.S. companies forced to cut staff since President Joe Biden took office just over two years ago.

Related:
Man Goes Viral for 100-Day Diet That Consists Only of McDonald's - And It's Shockingly Working

Music streaming service Spotify announced in January that it would be cutting about 6 percent of its workforce “to bring out costs more in line.”

Tech giant Google announced layoffs impacting 12,000 workers, also in January.

And last month, electric vehicle startup Lucid Group announced that it was laying off 1,300 workers.

The U.S. unemployment rate inched up in February to 3.6 percent from January’s 3.4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Troubling Report: Chinese Spy Balloon Successfully Gathered Key Military Intel as It Flew Over US
McDonald's Temporarily Closes US Headquarters, Begins Making Significant Cuts
There Is One Word the White House Has Refused to Say Since the Nashville School Shooting
Video: Biden Responds to Reporters' Repeated Questions About Trump Indictment
NYPD Orders All Hands on Deck as Trump Indictment Sends Tensions Skyrocketing
See more...

Conversation