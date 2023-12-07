McDonald's Unveils Menu and Initial Locations for New Spinoff Restaurant Concept

McDonald’s has announced a new spinoff restaurant themed on its alien franchise character from the 1980s and ’90s.

Aiming to rival the likes of Starbucks and Dutch Bros, CosMc’s will open this month in Illinois with a focus on specialty beverages, according to a McDonald’s news release Wednesday.

“CosMc’s menu is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts,” the company said. “You’ll see a range of specialty lemonades and teas, indulgent blended beverages and cold coffee – think Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade and S’mores Cold Brew.

“Make it yours with customizations at every turn: popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and so much more.”

CosMc’s will have a smaller food menu featuring new options, but it also will have some familiar favorites: the Egg McMuffin and the McFlurry.

The menu on the spinoff restaurant’s website doesn’t feature any combinations.

“On the food front, you can expect savory offerings including a Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites served with dipping sauces,” McDonald’s said in the release.

“On the sweet side, there’s a Blueberry Lemon Cookie Sundae and Caramel Fudge Brownies, to name a few,” it said.

The first CosMc’s will open in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook as part of a limited test, with more locations opening in the coming months.

Is this a good idea for McDonald’s? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (32 Votes) No: 71% (79 Votes)

McDonald’s plans to open 10 of them by the end of 2024 in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metropolitan areas in Texas.

The new restaurants get their name from CosMc, an extraterrestrial character who visited McDonaldland, according to McDonald’s Wiki.

He made an appearance in several commercials and print ads in the 1980s and ’90s and was featured in the Nintendo video game M.C. Kids.







The drink and food lineup is just one factor distinguishing the spinoff from McDonald’s. The payment system will be a little different, too.

“Just like the original McDonaldland character, CosMc’s blazes its own path with a uniquely seamless digital and Drive Thru experience,” the news release said.

“Guests are invited to take a break from earthly stressors and use the dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices to breeze through the ordering and payment process, allowing for guided exploration and customization along the way,” it said.

“Drive Thru pickup windows are assigned once your order is ready, which means an easy-going journey to your happy place.”

McDonald’s teased the CosMc’s idea in July but did not disclose much, according to CNBC.

“CosMc’s is a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s, but with its own unique personality,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a second-quarter earnings call.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.