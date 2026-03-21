McDonald's Unveils New 'McValue' Meal After Repeatedly Hiking Their Prices

McDonald’s is known as a cheap and reliable fast food option.

But in recent years, their repeated price hikes have severely damaged that value proposition in the minds of consumers.

That’s why they’re unveiling a new version of their dollar menu — the “McValue 2.0.”

As reported by the New York Post, sources revealed that starting in April, the menu will include items that cost $3 or less.

“We have achieved incredible progress together and remain committed to meeting ever-changing customer needs,” McDonald’s said in an internal message to franchisees, the outlet reported.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to break the story.

One emphasis of the new $3 menu will be breakfast food.

Fox Business reported that Sausage Biscuits will sell for $3, while McMuffin meal deals will go for $4.

Also on the $3 menu will be 4-piece Chicken McNuggets.

The “McValue 2.0” menu is supposed to replace the current menu from which customers can buy an item and add another for $1.

The year before that, McDonald’s had offered $5 meal deals.

Despite those efforts, The Wall Street Journal reported that many consumers no longer view the chain as affordable.

According to data from Technomic, 36 percent of customers saw McDonald’s that way in 2019 — the year before COVID and the subsequent inflation that has in many ways persisted into the present.

But in 2024, only 18 percent saw McDonald’s as affordable, although the metric has since improved somewhat to 21 percent as of 2025.

Fox Business reported that McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said that they “absolutely are going to make sure that we are protecting our leadership position in value” during an investor call last month.

The newest meal deals come as consumers voice frustration about increasing prices from a brand historically viewed as on the cheaper side.

One recent social media meme noted that with fries at $0.99, a cheeseburger at $0.79, and a Big Mac at $1.85 in the early 1990s, one could feast on a budget at McDonald’s.

In any case, McDonald’s is not alone in raising prices — or trying to entice consumers unwilling to pay them.

Domino’s Pizza now has $9.99 pies, while Panera has mix-and-match combos for $4.99.

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