McEnany Contrasts Biden's State of the Union with Trump's in '20: 'Makes You Realize How Far We've Fallen'

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany noted what a difference there was between the State of Union addresses given by former President Donald Trump in 2020 and President Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

“President Trump’s opening to [the State of the Union] 2020 makes you realize how far we’ve fallen,” McEnany tweeted during Biden’s speech to Congress.

“Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging & our country is thriving. America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise,” she wrote, quoting Trump’s address.

President Trump’s opening to #SOTU 2020 makes you realize how far we’ve fallen: “Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging & our country is thriving. America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise” — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 2, 2022



Trump continued in a very Reagan-esque tone, saying, “In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline, and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny.”

“Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging & our country is thriving & highly respected again.” — @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/fXzXd5xSdW — GOP (@GOP) February 5, 2020



“I am thrilled to report to you tonight that our economy is the best it has ever been,” the 45th president said. “Our military is completely rebuilt, with its power being unmatched anywhere in the world — and it’s not even close. Our borders are secure. Our families are flourishing. Our values are renewed. Our pride is restored.”

Trump told the members of Congress, “The state of our union is stronger than ever before.”

In February 2020, when Trump delivered his speech, the unemployment rate was at a 50-year low. The yearly inflation rate stood at 2.5 percent versus 7.5 percent now.

The number of apprehensions at the southern border was approximately 36,600 in January 2020, compared to almost 154,000 this past January. There were 458,000 apprehensions for the entire fiscal year 2020 versus over 1.7 million in fiscal year 2021, with Biden at the helm for most of it.

And now there is war between Russia and Ukraine, coming months after Biden’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, Trump pointed out that he was the only U.S. president in the 21st century “on whose watch Russia did not invade another country.”

Trump points out that he is the only president in the 21st century who never let Russia invade another country. pic.twitter.com/NKzlriO6pT — Liberty Tree 🇺🇸 (@Liberty_Tree13) February 27, 2022



On Tuesday’s Fox News program “Outnumbered,” McEnany said ahead of Biden’s speech, “Every State of the Union, I think about what word fits best … and the optimal word that comes to mind with President Biden is ‘crises.’ That seems to be the state of our union.”

Co-host Emily Compagno likened the contrast between Trump and Biden to that between former Presidents Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter.

She pointed out that under Carter, the country was experiencing high inflation, high gas prices and international turmoil.

Carter delivered his 1980 State of the Union address in the wake of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, which included the American hostage crisis, and the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

“We are in a very familiar situation here,” Compagno said, arguing that Biden is overseeing a “Carter 2.0 presidency.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

