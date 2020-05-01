SECTIONS
McEnany Gets High Marks for First Briefing, As AP Reporter Wants Her To Pledge 'Never To Lie'

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference.Chip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference on May 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published May 1, 2020 at 4:09pm
New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany received high marks from multiple people who held the job before her following her first briefing on Friday, during which one reporter asked if she would pledge “never to lie” from the podium.

“She did a great job,” said Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary under George W. Bush in the early 2000s.

“There’s two parts about being press secretary as you know: One is substance, the other is style,” Fleischer told fellow Bush press secretary alum Dana Perino on Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing” immediately following McEnany’s maiden appearance before the White House media corps.

“It matters how you come across on TV,” he continued. “On the substance, she had facts, she had statistics, and boy is she articulate. On the style, she just was comfortable.”

“You always listen for, is there a hiccup in the voice? Is she nervous? Is there something about being in that room where you think the pressure might get to her? She was cool and calm throughout it all,” Fleischer said.

Perino offered a similar glowing assessment, saying, “I thought she did a very good job. Nailed it on many different topics.”

Prior to coming to the White House, McEnany, 31, was the national spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, a position she took after serving in the same role at the Republican National Committee.

Do you think McEnany was a good pick for White House press secretary?

McEnany took over the White House post from Stephanie Grisham, who did not conduct formal media briefings during her tenure of almost a year.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders added her voice to those praising McEnany for her first briefing performance.

“Proud of my friend Kayleigh for doing a great job in her first briefing. It’s one of the toughest but most rewarding parts of the job and she handled it with confidence and grace. Well done @PressSec!” Sanders tweeted.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was also complimentary:

Christian Broadcasting Network chief political analyst David Brody noted that McEnany was wearing a cross, writing that “her Christian faith is at the center of her life.”

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin, meanwhile, asked McEnany during the briefing, “Will you pledge never to lie to us from that podium?”

“I will never lie to you. You have my word on that,” the press secretary quickly answered.

The Heritage Foundation’s Lyndsey Fifield questioned on Twitter if it was normal for a reporter to ask a White House press secretary to make such a pledge.

Townhall editor and Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich sardonically responded, “They do this every time there is a new press sec* *in a Republican administration.”

The Hill media reporter Joe Concha also indicated only some press secretaries get asked this question.

Liberal Vox journalist Aaron Rupar encouraged people to “bookmark” McEnany’s pledge.

He later claimed the press secretary was not telling the truth about whether the FBI tried to get former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn to lie.

A reporter noted Flynn pleaded guilty.

“Do you not consider it a miscarriage of justice when you have the FBI writing ‘we want to get someone to lie’? Is that a miscarriage of justice?” McEnany asked.

“But in the end he pleaded guilty,” the reporter replied.

“You hesitated because you know what the answer is,” McEnany said.

Unsealed internal FBI documents showed that a top bureau official had questioned if the “goal” in interviewing Flynn in January 2017, just days into the Trump administration, was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

The notes were handwritten by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence, Bill Priestap, after he met with Comey and then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, Fox News reported.

“What is our goal?” one of the notes said. “Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
