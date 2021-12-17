Share
McEnany Interview: Trump's the Reason ​We're Even Talking About Overturning Roe

 By Randy DeSoto  December 17, 2021 at 10:18am
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany believes that one accomplishment of former President Donald Trump stands out above the rest: He fundamentally changed the composition of the federal courts.

The fact that Roe v. Wade — which McEnany, a Harvard Law School graduate, described as “a scourge on the American consciousness” — could even potentially be overturned during the current Supreme Court term is because the 45th president put the originalist and textualist justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett on the bench.

Those justices and the more than 200 other judges Trump appointed throughout the federal court system are his “biggest accomplishment,” she told The Western Journal.

“There are many others I could go through, but I think ultimately what he brought was a sense of authenticity to the presidency,” added McEnany, who now co-hosts “Outnumbered” on the Fox News Channel.

“It used to be you wanted a mannequin politician, a perfectly manicured president who had everything focus-grouped and poll-tested. And this is what we think the American people want to see, this perfect person. And he destroyed that playbook by just being authentic, by talking like a casual person with the audience, by going off script,” she said.

“And, you know, I didn’t agree with everything he ever tweeted, of course, but I did like that the authenticity I saw on the campaign trail … the same way he talked there is the way he talked in the Oval Office.”

McEnany offered the examples of getting out of the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris climate accord and joining a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act as promises that Trump made on the campaign trail that he kept after coming to office.

“Kayleigh, I will always stay true to the promises I made to my voters. And if I promised it, I’m going to follow through,” she said Trump told her.

Do you think Roe v. Wade will be overturned?

“And it just gave me immense respect for him. He kept his word, he was authentic, and I think he’s changed politics forever because of it,” McEnany said.

In her new book, “For Such a Time as This,” the former press secretary shares some of the stories from her life with a particular focus on her tenure in the Trump White House.

The title comes from the Bible’s book of Esther, which is about a Jewish woman who, in an unlikely turn of events, became the queen of ancient Persia in the 5th century B.C.

When her uncle Mordecai, who had raised her, learned of a plot to kill all the Jews in the empire, he exhorted her to raise the matter before her husband, King Ahasuerus.

“For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” he said.

Esther heeded her uncle’s counsel, though it potentially placed her life in peril because of the protocols of the royal court at that time, and succeeded in saving the Jewish people from destruction.

“Let me start by saying what Esther did for human history is far more than anything I will ever do,” McEnany told The Western Journal.

“But I think that story is in the Bible in Esther 4:14, where the words ‘for such a time as this’ are, I think that’s in there not just for me to hear but for anyone listening to hear,” she said.

Asked what gives her the greatest hope about the future of America, McEnany responded with the sound judgment of the American people and ultimately her faith in God.

People are “waking up” and are not happy with the current direction of the country, she said, pointing to polling rejecting President Joe Biden’s and Democrats’ agenda.

“No one knows why certain people become president at certain moments, but I know there’s a creator and someone so much bigger that’s in control,” McEnany said.

“Which is why when people say, ‘It’s so scary to bring children into the world at this time.’ And I understand the feeling, certainly. But you know, for me, as a mom of one — hopefully a mom of more in the future — you know, for me, we need more and more men and women of great character to be brought into this world, to be raised as great Americans and great Christian men and women of faith.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




