Share
News
Kayleigh McEnany appearing on "America 180 with David Brody"
Kayleigh McEnany speaks on "America 180 with David Brody" on May 5, 2023. (America 180 / Rumble video screen shot)

McEnany Makes Bold Trump-DeSantis Prediction, Says Face-Off Will Come Down to One Major Factor

 By George C. Upper III  May 8, 2023 at 7:47am
Share

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary under former President Donald Trump, had what some may consider a surprising answer when she was asked Friday what the 2024 presidential race was going to look like.

McEnany appeared Friday on “America 180 with David Brody” to talk about her new book, “Serenity in the Storm,” but of course she wasn’t going to get through the entire segment without being asked some political questions.

“How do you think this 2024 race is going to shape up?” Brody asked about 12 minutes into the 14-minute interview.

“We’ll see,” she said. “I think a lot of it is going to be defined by the debate stage. You know, Gov. [Ron] DeSantis has done a phenomenal job in Florida. He has a litany of achievements to list off.

“I think President Trump will say, ‘I’ve been there as president, I’ve done that, I can do it again,’ I think will be his argument,” she suggested. “We’ll see.”

Trending:
Identity of Texas Mall Shooter Revealed

McEnany then addressed recent polling that has shown her former boss with a commanding lead over the man many presume to be his most significant challenger, the governor of McEnany’s home state of Florida.

“Polling suggests that President Trump has this wide lead, but I think once Gov. DeSantis declares, you’re going to see that lead … tighten,” McEnany predicted “He hasn’t even declared his candidacy yet.”

The former press secretary then took what appeared to be a thinly disguised jab at former President Trump.

Should Ron DeSantis run in 2024?

“I think it’s anyone’s guess [as] to how the primary’s going to go, but what I would say — and perhaps it’s Polyannaish to hope for — but I would love to get back to Reagan’s 11th Commandment, about not attacking a fellow Republican.

“We can do so on policy,” she said. “Let’s have policy debates all day. It makes us better, it makes us stronger. But if we can avoid the 2016 trappings that we saw on the debate stage, where it got — discourse got kind of low down there.

“I think it would be better for the party,” she explained.

“Because Joe Biden, he doesn’t have a primary. Not a meaningful one. So he’s just looking forward to the general election and I really hope our party can move forward on a policy basis and give the American people a choice between two agendas.”

Watch:



Related:
A Very Familiar Face Will Be Filling Tucker Carlson's Old Time Slot Next Week

According to The Hill, DeSantis said Friday that he would be deciding soon “what happens in the future.”

“The Florida governor has not directly or publicly confirmed that he is considering a run, but he has been widely rumored to be a potential candidate,” The Hill reported.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Documents Reveal Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Nearly a Year After His Unexpected Passing: Report
McEnany Makes Bold Trump-DeSantis Prediction, Says Face-Off Will Come Down to One Major Factor
George Stephanopoulos Can't Sugarcoat It: New Poll Numbers 'Brutal for President Biden'
Dad Grateful to Be Alive After EV Starts Shaking, Burns to a Crisp on Highway
State Attorney General Responds to Soros-Backed Prosecutor's Resignation: This Won't Save You
See more...

Conversation