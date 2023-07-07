McEnany Says 'No Way' WH Cocaine is Hunter's, But Bongino Convinced Culprit Can Only Be Family

In a surprising twist that has sent shockwaves through conservative circles, Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump and a prominent conservative figure, has seemingly dismissed Hunter Biden as a suspect in the White House cocaine case.

This unexpected revelation has left conservatives bewildered and has sparked intense discussions about the strategic direction of the GOP.

McEnany appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday and took the opportunity to analyze the White House cocaine incident.

Instead of pointing the finger at President Biden’s drug-addicted son, she explained her reasoning for ruling him out as a possible culprit.

She confidently asserted, “For it to be Hunter Biden, he left on Friday. He was at Camp David. There is no way. It is inconceivable to think cocaine could sit for a 72-hour period. So, I would rule him out at this point.”

Kayleigh McEnany doubles down that the cocaine found in the White House could not be Hunter Biden’s. I have no doubt that several guests and hosts on Fox News will insinuate that it is anyway. pic.twitter.com/JC0GUFp09H — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 7, 2023

McEnany’s firm stance has left many conservatives scratching their heads, especially considering Hunter’s well-documented history of drug use.

Trump, known for his outspoken nature, joined the conversation surrounding the controversy.

Do you believe White House cocaine belonged to Hunter Biden? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 67% (4 Votes) No: 33% (2 Votes)

Taking to Truth Social, he made a post insinuating that the discovered cocaine was undoubtedly intended for the president and his son.

This is not the first time McEnany’s statements have caused ripples within conservative circles. A few months ago, she downplayed Trump’s commanding lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the polls, prompting public criticism from the former president himself.

Despite these occasional disagreements, McEnany has managed to maintain a strong base of support among right-wing conservatives, with many prominent figures rallying to her defense against Trump’s remarks.

The repercussions of McEnany’s refusal to implicate Hunter as a suspect remain uncertain, as she stands apart from other influential conservative voices who continue to point fingers at the president’s troubled son.

One such voice is conservative commentator Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent with extensive White House experience.

Bongino suggested that if Hunter is not responsible, then another member of the Biden family must be involved.

He argued that due to their privileged status, family members are allowed to bypass certain security measures in the White House, making a member of the Biden family the most likely culprit.

The contrasting viewpoints between McEnany and Bongino have ignited passionate debates within conservative circles, adding to the intrigue and complexity of the White House cocaine case.

Bongino’s perspective aligns with the majority of conservatives who suspect family involvement, and McEnany’s refusal to implicate Hunter has left some of her followers on the right feeling perplexed and uncertain.

As the investigation into the White House cocaine case unfolds, the nation eagerly awaits the revelation of who will be held responsible for the presence of the illicit substance.

This high-profile incident not only underscores the intricate nature of political messaging, but also highlights the diverse perspectives within the conservative movement.

The outcome of the investigation will undoubtedly shape the future discourse surrounding the Biden administration and its ongoing controversies.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.