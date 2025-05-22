McIver's Got Bigger Problems Than Criminals Charges - A Resolution for Her Expulsion from the House Just Hit

It looks like New Jersey Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver has bigger problems than the law: namely, whether she’ll keep her seat.

McIver, as you might have heard, is facing charges of assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement after she was caught on video assailing Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during a political stunt earlier this month.

Now, in addition to those charges, South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says she wants to get McIver expelled from the House of Representatives.

“No one is above the law. Assault is a crime. The American people deserve better,” Mace said in an X post announcing the expulsion resolution on Wednesday.

🚨 BREAKING: We just filed an Official Resolution to Expel Lamonica McIver from the U.S. House of Representatives. 📣 No one is above the law. Assault is a crime. The American people deserve better. pic.twitter.com/3JkOqGNkur — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 21, 2025

“Whereas on May 9, 2025, Representative LaMonica McIver arrived at Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility in Essex County, New Jersey, a federal immigration detention facility operated by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement … entered a secure area of Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility without authorization … attempted to prevent Federal law enforcement officers from making a lawful arrest of another individual who entered a secure area of Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility … slammed her forearm into the body of a uniformed Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent and attempted to restrain the agent by forcibly grabbing the agent … Representative LaMonica McIver must be held accountable to the highest standards of conduct in order to safeguard the public’s faith in this institution,” the resolution read.

“Whereas given her egregious violations, Representative LaMonica McIver is not fit to serve as a Member of the United States House of Representatives: Now, therefore, be it [r]esolved that pursuant to article I, section 5, clause 2 of the Constitution of the United States, Representative LaMonica McIver, be, and she hereby is, expelled from the United States House of Representatives.”

Should the House expel McIver? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2725 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

Expulsion requires a two-thirds vote, something that might be tricky given the fact that Democrats might be inclined to back up their own and the Republicans only have a slim majority in the House.

However, it might be a bit more difficult to stand by McIver when this video gets played over and over in campaign advertisements in swing districts come next November if the Democrat who holds the seat votes against removing McIver, particularly if she’s convicted:

🚨WATCH: US Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver (wearing a red blazer), storms the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/4Q1deds1tl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 10, 2025

Just in case you missed it, this whole thing was more or less a stunt for Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, currently mounting a race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the Garden State and not really doing a bang-up job of securing votes. A May 11-13 poll by Emerson College, The Hill, and WPIX-TV found that Rep. Mikie Sherrill — who had a slight lead over Baraka at 10 percent to 8 percent in the cattle-car primary in January — now has a 17 point lead lead over Baraka, with Sherrill at 28 percent and Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer each pulling 11 percent.

However, Baraka — who is the favorite of the left-leaning contingent of the Democratic Party in the primary — didn’t exactly make the headlines he wanted with the photo-op visit, with McIver’s WWE-worthy antics taking center stage.

The thing is, in the WWE, that kind of thing is fake. In the UFC, that sort of stuff is sanctioned. Here, it’s neither — and on Monday, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba announced the charges against McIver for her behavior.

🚨 Today my office has charged Congresswoman McIver with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting, impeding and interfering with law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/TV00uwRtKq — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) May 19, 2025

“I have persistently made efforts to address these issues without bringing criminal charges and have given Representative McIver every opportunity to come to a resolution, but she has unfortunately declined,” Habba said in the Monday statement.

“No one is above the law — politicians or otherwise. It is the job of this office to uphold justice impartially, regardless of who you are. Now we will let the justice system work.”

Of course, without a conviction, it might be harder to get McIver thrown out of Congress, and rest assured, she’ll do anything in her power to keep this case from going to trial.

However, the video is a trainwreck of its own for the Democratic Party and, as Mace pointed out in her resolution, former Rep. George Santos got kicked out of the House without being convicted of a crime mostly because the evidence against him was pretty overwhelming. And in that case, the only clip we had to prove nefarious activity was the hilarious “I never claimed to be Jewish … I said I was ‘Jew-ish’” interview. Here, she literally assaults Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in full view of the cameras.

Heck, even Ras Baraka, if he had a say, might try to get this woman expelled just to get the negative attention off of his foundering campaign. We’ll see how many swing-seat Democrats think that way when and if this resolution gets brought to a vote. Now, while we’re talking about expelling Democrats for conduct unbecoming a member of Congress, maybe there are a few others we should start discussing as well …

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.