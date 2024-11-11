'They're So Mean': Female Harris Voter Learns Nasty Lesson as Dems Savage Her in Real Time for Not Doing Enough

President-elect Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election has triggered a predictable mental-health crisis.

Meanwhile, the racist and self-righteous American left appears poised to devour its own. Ironically, perhaps survivors of that cannibalization might find much-needed peace by recognizing Trump supporters as their true allies.

Thursday, on the social media platform X, a user named “Jarvis” posted a series of screenshots that showed Harris supporters’ racist, callous and sanctimonious responses to a distraught woman who, like them, had supported the vice president.

“They’re so MEAN,” Jarvis tweeted along with a crying emoji.

The cruelty, in fact, stemmed from woke liberals’ insane, Marxist-inspired views on race.

In the first screenshot, radical race baiter and establishment media contributor Elie Mystal blamed Democrat voters for failing black women.

Then, in a show of groveling that can only come from extreme self-loathing, a white woman named “Marie H.” exhibited the shameful effects of decades-long race propaganda.

“Ellie, there are so many white people like me, a woman, who joined this work for the first time ever this year. Thousands and thousands of us. Please don’t make us feel invisible and unwanted. We tried, we really did. We need to keep building community and bring others in,” Marie H. wrote.

With a mixture of faux anguish and genuine self-importance, Mystal showed the deluded and embarrassingly submissive woman no mercy.

“Somebody who is in a better head space than me right now come do this person’s emotional labor because I CANNOT RIGHT NOW,” Mystal wrote.

Likewise, other “tolerant” leftists piled on the poor Marie H.

“Elie is not responsible to make us feel ANY. WHICH. WAY,” a white woman named “WalzPilled” replied. “Being an ally is an active function. Do not expect pats on the back or a cookie. Our black citizens have every right to feel what they are feeling from our community … which is betrayal.”

Ironically, Marie H. found support from a Trump voter.

“Why don’t you switch sides. We actually want you here, you’ll never be invisible to us,” an X user named “DCN Hospodar” wrote.

Sadly, Marie H. apparently received so many negative replies that she felt hopelessly alone.

“I’m going to mute this,” she wrote. “It’s clear I don’t have a place anywhere tonight. I guess that’s ok. No, it’s not ok really. I no longer belong in the community I was part of but I have no where to belong.”

Of course, contrary to her final expression of loneliness, Marie H. does have a place to belong.

To find that place, however, she must recognize that her erstwhile allies have a deranged and toxic worldview. They see the world exclusively through the lens of a Marxist oppressor-oppressed dichotomy. Applied to race, that means that darker-skinned people have a perpetual grievance against their lighter-skinned neighbors.

Furthermore, membership in that “community” means that white women like Marie H. must submit to endless self-flagellation. And no one enforces that requirement with more ruthlessness than other white women, such as “WalzPilled.”

In short, one hopes that someday soon Marie H. will recover from her present affliction. When she does, perhaps she will recognize her own “community” members as her actual abusers.

Then, she will find a real community and even love from Trump supporters who would never treat one of their own — or anyone, for that matter — with such racist and merciless disdain.

